Judith Obi emphasises critical role of PPPs in transforming nation’s healthcare

Share

The General Manager, Commercial at PPC Healthcare, Judith Obi, has canvassed for the transformative role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in reshaping Nigeria’s healthcare landscape in order to achieve sustainable healthcare infrastructure.

Obi stated this while speaking with Saturday Telegraph at the Health Federation of Nigeria HFN Conference 2025 in Lagos.

She explained that experience has shown that PPPs have been instrumental in bridging critical gaps in healthcare infrastructure, service delivery, and innovation as the only leeway to galvanise infrastructure development in the country’s healthcare industry.

Obi stated that PPC Limited, a diversified solutions provider specialising in power, healthcare, ICT, and building services engineering, is at the forefront of infrastructure development through strategic PPPs.

According to her, these collaborations are essential for driving sustainable solutions that positively impact communities.

She said: “As Head of Commercial at PPC, I am privileged to lead initiatives that leverage PPPs to redefine healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

Obi highlighted one of the key projects, which was the BT Diagnostic Centre (BTHDC)—a PPP-driven medical facility operating within the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

She described BTHDC as a model for how private-sector expertise, investment, and technology can integrate seamlessly with public healthcare institutions to provide world-class diagnostic services.

“Public-Private Partnerships are not just a funding mechanism—they are a transformative approach to sustainable healthcare solutions.

“At BTHDC, we are demonstrating how the private sector can play a pivotal role in enhancing access to high-quality diagnostics and medical services for all Nigerians,” Obi said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

