Judith Audu’s Movie, ‘L.I.F.E’ Bags AMAA Nomination

L.I.F.E, a mysterious drama from the stable of Judith Audu Productions, has been nominated in the Best Nigerian Film category of the Africa Movie Academy Award sponsored by the National Film and Video Censors Board Award.

Thrilled by the nomination, the movie’s producer, Judith Audu said that it is proof of the hard work and dedication that was put into its production. According to her, L.I..F.E. is proof of Judith Audu Productions’ commitment to producing quality content.

“Getting nominated in the same category with some of the biggest movies of 2023 is a win for us already. L.I.F.E. is a movie that challenges the conceptions of life as we know it. The movie is going to keep viewers glued to their screens when it starts streaming,” she said.

The movie Director Uyoyou Adia has also expressed her excitement about the nomination and how the AMAA nod means so much to her and the entire team.

L.I..F.E. follows the story of Ema who believes she is meant to be a dancer, a childhood dream. Despite having a thriving career in advertising, She has always nursed the thought of becoming a dancer and Yinka, on the other hand, is a very passionate dancer who is down on her luck. She believes she chose the wrong career path as she can barely get by in life.

Both individuals desire each other’s lives and, in an unexpected turn of events they have their wishes granted by a mysterious personality for 24 hours.

What follows is a series of exciting but shocking events as they both make revelations about themselves.

Produced by Judith Audu and Written and Directed by Uyoyou Adia, the movie stars notable actors like Omowunmi Dada, Efe Irele, Paul Ephraim ‘Jaypaul’, Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo, Tope Olowoniyan, Fakunle Olarotimi, Kate Adepegba, Eso Dike, and Mena Sodje

Associate Producers for L.I..F.E. are Mayowa Bakare, Omowunmi Dada, JayPaul ‘Mr Flamez’ and Bimbo Orimadegun, while its Executive Producers include Oro-Ghene Samson Adia, Oroboghene Daniel Adia, Rilwan Dolapo Ali, Patricia Corlet Akugha, Toyin Phillip, Sayo Solanke Phillip.