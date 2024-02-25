Judith Audu’s L.i.f.e. Shines on Amazon Prime Video

Barely a week after it started streaming on Prime Video, L.I.F.E, the mystery drama by Judith Audu Productions has been receiving positive reviews from Nollywood lovers while maintaining its spot on the top 10 chart. Released on February 15, under 24 hours after it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the movie shot its way to the fifth position on the Amazon Prime Nigerian top 10 chart and presently occupies the third position behind acclaimed productions like ‘Hotel Labamba’ and ‘Upgraded’ Producer of the movie, Judith Audu describes L.I.F.E’s outing as fantastic noting that it comes as no surprise given the amount of work, dedication and resources that went into the production.

Describing it as a labour of love, Judith said that the mysterious drama is living up to its promises. Directed by Uyoyou Adia, L.I..F.E. follows the story of Ema who believes she is meant to be a dancer, a childhood dream. Despite having a thriving career in advertising, She has always nursed the thought of becoming a dancer and Yinka, who, on the other hand, is a very passionate dancer who is down on her luck. She believes she chose the wrong career path as she can barely get by in life.

Both in- d i v i d u a l s desire each o t h e r ’ s lives and, in an unexpected turn of events they have their wishes granted by a mysterious personality for 24 hours. What follows is a series of exciting but shocking events as they both make revelations about themselves. Produced by Judith Audu and Written by Uyoyou Adia, the movie stars notable actors like Omowunmi Dada, Efe Irele, Paul Ephraim ‘Jaypaul’, Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo, Tope Olowoniyan, Fakunle Olarotimi, Kate Adepegba, Eso Dike, and Mena Sodje Associate Producers for L.I.F.E. are Mayowa Bakare, Omowunmi Dada, Paul Ephraim ‘JayPaul’ and Bimbo Orimadegun, while its Executive Producers include OroGhene Samson Adia, Oroboghene Daniel Adia, Rilwan Dolapo Ali, Patricia Corlet Akugha, Toyin Phillip, Sayo Solanke Phillip.