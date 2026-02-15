Ahead of the March 27 release of its dramatic musical, Evi, Judith Audu Production has released a new love anthem, ‘All My Move’ from the movie’s original soundtrack album.

Set to captivate hearts this Valentine season, the Afrobeat/R&B duet with vocals by actress Osas Okonyon and Abbey Wonder and drops on Saturday, February 14.

Written by Martin Asogwa (Marzz) and produced by Tolu Obanro (Tyanx), ‘All My Love’ captures the intimate emotional journey of Dayo and Evi, characters portrayed by Ibrahim Suleiman and Osas Okonyon in the film.

The music video for ‘All My Love’ as performed in the movie EVI by the characters Dayo played by Ibrahim Sulleiman and EVI played by Osas Okonyon also drops o Valentine’s day.

The song explores devotion, trust, and the lengths two people are willing to go to prove their love. Through tender melodies, lush harmonies, and heartfelt vocal exchanges, the duet weaves vulnerability and longing into a rich, deeply human love story.

According to Tyanx, the track blends contemporary Afrobeat rhythms with smooth R&B textures, delivering a sound that is both modern and timeless.

“The chemistry between Okonyon and Wonder elevates the song into more than just a soundtrack feature — it becomes a standalone romantic statement,” he said.

Rooted in emotional openness and sincerity, ‘All My Love’ leaves listeners feeling seen, cherished, and unafraid to embrace vulnerability.

Osas, who plays Evi in the movie, described ‘All My Love’ as vulnerability in its purest form. According to her, it’s about choosing someone fully, even when love feels risky.

“Recording it felt like stepping into EVI’s heart. Playing EVI allowed me to discover a new relationship with music. This song isn’t just part of the film, it’s part of her healing, and in many ways, mine too. I hope when people hear this song, they feel safe to love, safe to hope, and safe to try again,” she said.

‘EVI’ is a female-led Afrobeat drama centered on second chances, resilience, and the transformative power of community.

The story follows a talented but arrogant rising star who loses everything and must rebuild her life, career, and identity from the ground up.

Her only hope lies in a talent manager battling alcohol and gambling addiction, creating a complex journey of redemption for them both.

EVI is Produced by Judith Audu, Written and Directed by Uyoyou Adia. It is a Judith Audu Productions, in collaboration with Switch Visuals Productions, Signet Rings Productions, and NOI Productions, Powered by CcHUB in partnership with Africa No Filter and supported by the Gates Foundation, EVI blends contemporary Nigerian storytelling with music to deliver a bold cinematic experience.

With its powerful storytelling and music-driven narrative, ‘EVI’ promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic and musical experience. ‘All My Love’ is available on all major streaming platforms.