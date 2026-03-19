Judikay Recounts Struggle With Miscarriage

Nigerian gospel singer, Judith Kanayo, better known as Judikay has shared the painful experience of losing her sixth pregnancy.

The singer, who spoke recently in a video shared on her Instagram page, opened up about the emotional toll, saying she was more than three months pregnant when the incident happened in February 2025.

According the the gospel singer, the experience started with mild cramps, which she first wrote off as normal discomfort, but worsened after she became concerned about minor bleeding, sometimes known as spotting.

Speaking further, she said it was later determined to be a missed miscarriage by a subsequent medical evaluation.

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Judikay described the event as extremely upsetting and stated that the loss left her emotionally rattled, underscoring the unspoken hardships that many women face in similar situations.

“But then I had the urge to use the washroom and what I thought should be urine was blood, it didn’t stop, it kept flowing.

“I was devastated because I understood what that meant automatically, I had lost this baby and that had gone past the three-month mark again and that was the sixth time”.

Judikay talked about the D&C operation that followed and how she struggled to deal with the loss. She mentioned that the nights were especially challenging, full of unspoken agony and distress.

“In the silence of the night, I would experience a pain that I could not express. I would wake and cry and say, Jesus, where are you?”, she added.

Judikay, who married Anselem Opara in November 2020, gave birth to their son in March 2022.