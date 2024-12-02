Judiciary’s Sacred Duty Of Upholding Justice, Protecting Rights Sacrosanct –AGF

Share

The judiciary’s critical role as the “last hope of the common man” was in sharp focus during the keynote address delivered by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), at the Gavel International Annual Lecture 2024. Held in Lagos under the theme,

“The Judiciary as the Last Hope of the Common Man: Media and Legal Perspectives”, the lecture underscored the judiciary’s pivotal role in safeguarding democracy, human rights, and justice in Nigeria.

Prince Fagbemi began by emphasizing the judiciary’s role as the cornerstone of any democratic society. “The judiciary holds a sacred duty—to uphold justice, protect rights, and serve as a buffer against oppression and inequality.

The common man relies on the courts to safeguard his dignity, liberty and property,” he noted. Drawing from historical perspectives, he cited landmark cases that solidified the judiciary’s role as a protector of fundamental rights in Nigeria.

The AGF highlighted the importance of judicial independence by quoting Alexander Hamilton, saying; “the complete independence of the courts of justice is the firmest pillar of good government”. He also ack n o w l e d g e d the judiciary’s responsibility in maintaining checks and balances, particularly through judicial review, to ensure that no government entity exceeds its constitutional authority.

The minister described the media as a vital partner in ensuring transparency and accountability within the judiciary. By reporting judicial proceedings and rulings, the AGF insisted that the media bridges the gap between the courts and the public, fostering trust in the legal system.

However, he warned against sensationalism and trial by media, which could distort public perception and undermine judicial impartiality “The press is the one institution that can protect the public from the power of the state and its servants,” he said, quoting journalist Bill Moyers. He called for responsible journalism that demystifies legal processes, making justice more accessible to the common man.

Prince Fagbemi also cited pivotal Nigerian cases where the judiciary served as the ultimate guardian of justice. Among them were: Adegbenro v. Akintola (1963) – A case affirming the judiciary’s authority in political disputes, Abacha v. Fawehinmi (2000) – Upholding the rights of citizens against arbitrary detention by the state, A.G. Abia State v. A.G. Federation (2002) – Defending federalism and states’ rights, PNC v. Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria (2019) – Reinforcing the importance of fair hearing in legal proceedings.

“These rulings not only resolved individual disputes, but also set significant precedents that continue to shape Nigeria’s legal framework,” he said.

The minister, who posited that despite its critical role, the judiciary faces significant challenges, including delays in case resolution, corruption, and accessibility issues, pointed out that long court proceedings often discourage individuals from seeking redress. He also acknowledged the high cost of legal representation as a barrier for the common man.

The minister did not shy away from discussing corruption within the judiciary, describing it as a “cancer” that erodes public trust and compromises justice. He urged collective efforts to restore integrity and confidence in the judicial system.

Prince Fagbemi concluded by calling for a collective effort from the judiciary, media, and citizens to strengthen the rule of law in Nigeria.

He stressed that a transparent and efficient judiciary, supported by responsible media reporting, is essential for the country’s progress. “The integrity and efficacy of the justice system shape the future of a nation,” he remarked, quoting Abraham Lincoln: “The best way to predict your future is to create it”.

