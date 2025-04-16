…Judiciary Tackles Chief Magistrate Over Retirement Claims

Share

The Rivers State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday dismissed Chief Magistrate Ejike George’s claim that he decided to retire from service because of the imposition of emergency rule on the state, and the appointment of ex-Chief of Naval Staff Ibok-Ete Ibas as sole administrator.

George, who tendered his resignation letter on April 11, said he resigned due to the appointment of a “quasi-military administration” to oversee the affairs of Rivers.

However, the JSC countered him, claiming that he retired long before President Bola Tinubu declared emergency rule in the state on March 18. In a statement, the commission accused George of falsifying his resignation.

It said: “To set the records straight, the person we know as Ejike K. George, (Chief Magistrate Grade II Rtd.) was by a letter dated 12th February, 2025 from the JSC, compulsorily retired from service with effect from 10th day of February, 2025 for disciplinary reasons.”

The JSC said George was absent from duty without official leave for over a year (August 25, 2023, to December 2024), which prompted a judiciary panel finding to give him the option to retire voluntarily within a specific timeframe. The statement added:

“Having failed to retire voluntarily within the said time frame, he was consequently retired compulsorily with effect from the 10th day of February 2025, and this was duly communicated to him.” “The above event has no nexus whatsoever with current political happenings in the state.”

Share