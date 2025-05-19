Judiciary Reforms: Federal High Court CJ Redeploys Judges

Share

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, yesterday, announced the redeployment of some judges.

Justice Tsoho, in a statement by FHC’s Director of Information, Dr Catherine Christopher, directed Justice M. G. Umar from Enugu Judicial Division to take over cases earlier presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo of Court 5 in Abuja division.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho, KSS, OFR, FCIArb. (UK) has effected the redeployment of some judges of the court. “The general public is hereby notified that all cases pending before Court No. 5 in the Abuja Judicial Division will be attended to by the judge who has been moved to Abuja for that purpose.

“Consequently, there is no need for litigants and / or counsel to apply to the Chief Judge for re-assignment of cases that have been pending before the court,” the statement said.

Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim from Gombe division was transferred to Yola division, while Justice M. T. Segun-Bello from Abakaliki division was moved to Enugu division.

Also, Justice Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman from Yola division was redeployed to Awka division and Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed from Awka division transferred to Gombe division. According to the statement, the redeployments

