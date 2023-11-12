Judiciary Needs Some Tuning Up, Says Suswam

Senator Gabriel Suswan is a former governor of Benue State, and a member of the Upper Legislature whose election was overturned by the Court of Appeal recently. In this interview on Arise Television monitored by JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, he reacted to the verdict and questions on other national issues

I don’t know whether to sympathise with you or not. How do you feel about the ruling of the Court of Appeal which overturned your victory at the level of the tribunal?

I would not say I am a victim, but you served in government; when your tenure ended you left the Villa. I do not think that people empathize with you at that time. Nothing in life is permanent. I believe that I started politics as a very young man in 1999. I have contested in seven elections in which I won five. I lost two, including this one. It is a continuous process. It is democracy and at one point people will say we do not want this.

At some point they will say yes! When I lost the first election, I came back again contested with the same person I lost to but defeated him overwhelmingly. I will not say that I deserve any sympathy, as a human being, it could be overwhelming. That is what democracy is all about. The issue of sympathy should not come in.

Earlier, we were talking with a lawyer who had evaluated the position of the Appeal court, the petitions at the Appellate Court in Plateau State, actually. The PDP said the ruling was not consistent in this election circle. Do you have the same opinion? Did you get a fair hearing in view of your appeal, would you also say that the panel should be disbanded, like some PDP members are saying?

I would start with Plateau then I will come back to my case. Actually, as a lawyer one would have said that election petitions should have been treated better than the way they are. When as a member of the Ninth Assembly, we amended the Electoral Act, the President signed it and it became a law, one would have expected that the judges or the Judiciary would have been on the same page among themselves. For instance, the interpretation of a lot of sections, different panels are interpreting the same sections differently from others. That should not be the case.

That shows that the Judiciary needs some tuning up. The CJN (Chief Justice of Nigeria), should be holding conferences, not training to refresh most of the judges that handle these electoral cases. One panel will interpret the same section in one way, another will interpret it in a different way, even in the Court of Appeal. The same Court of Appeal, different panels, interpreting the same sections in different ways that should not be. To that extent, I have a problem. It is not necessarily the blame of the judges. I have a problem with that. I think that the CJN has a lot to do in terms of bringing in the Judges to sit down together and look at some of these new statutes that have passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President.

It is not just an electoral act, there are a lot of statutes that have been passed that most judges will be seeing or listening to for the first time when a lawyer or a case comes before them. That should not be the case. It is expected that interpreters of statutes should be on top of their games. That is not the case. We need to re- energise the judiciary, listening to what the retired judge of the Supreme Court (Justice Dattijo Muhamamad) said during the valedictory session. These are people who work hard and what comes to them is discounted. There are a lot of issues in this country that we should not limit, because we lost elections in Court and put the whole blame on the judges. I do not think so.

Coming to my own situation, I own the case at the tribunal. The same sec- tion which gave me the election at the tribunal in Benue is interpreted differently at the Apex Court. I believe that if that continues, the confidence in the judiciary will be eroded. One would have expected that if one judge gives the same section an interpretation, which should flow through, otherwise confidence in the process is eroding and eroding very fast. You do not actually put the blame on the judges given the condition under which they work; you do not expect anything different from the judiciary except when their working conditions are enhanced. I do not blame the judges for my case, but the system.

Based on the earlier question, has the phone stopped ringing?

(Laughs) …

Over the years, you served as two- term governor of Benue State and the state is not among the top 10 high flying states. You time to think very well, if you decide to go back to the senate that will be in about two to three years from now. Let’s reflect on that state which is not among the top 10, is it about insecurity or more about those who have governed the State and how they handled it?

Thank you very much for that question. That question is not limited to Benue State alone. In 1999, when the current dispensation began, there were a lot of expectations. People expected that now they would be involved in the governance of their various states and the activities of government. That was what led to the agitation that the people of this country should return to democracy. Were these expectations met? Of course not! Is it the problem of the leaders? Of course, 50 – 50. The problem of leadership and followership, where the leaders with good intentions most of the time, where distracted by different expectations from different stakeholders in the state.

As a governor, I can confidently tell you that what you think you are doing for the good of the people, they should appreciate it is not appreciated. When I became governor in 2007, I grew up in Makurdi; I knew what the expectations were. I started to embark on projects, I was doing roads by giving a face lift first to the state capital, because it looked like a village. The story I was hearing from politicians and my followers was that Is it the road that we will chop, that Suswmam is doing so much?

If he finishes the road and everyone dies before then, who will walk on the roads? That can be very discouraging. This is something that I was doing to enhance the environment. An enhanced environment will lead to increased productivity, develop the economy. I placed emphasis on a good working environment. I went to the party secretariat, I went to the offices of permanent secretaries, I could not believe what I saw. I decided that I would change the entire furniture, the water would be running everywhere, I provided two big generators – 1000 KVA, so that there would be 24-hour electricity supply at the secretariat, they would have an enhanced environment where they could work and enhanced their own productivity.

I increased the salary of the entire Benue civil servants. When I came, a permanent secretary was earning about N45, 000. I jerked the salary of a permanent secretary close to N500, 000, changed their mentality, and enhanced the environment for them. I thought they would appreciate it. You would not believe that by my second term contest, those civil servants were the ones who intentionally went out to ensure that I lost the election. But as God would have it, I did not lose, but I was discouraged. You have this experience across.

That is the expectation of leadership, what do they want you to do? People, who came after, said well, ‘Suswmam did this,’ they did not appreciate it, so why should I do it? That is the bane of our democracy now. People are no longer motivated by what is on ground. People now look towards letting them have some cash in their pockets. Know what to do as a governor, as senator or as a House of Representative member. They are not interested; it is a problem of both the followership and the leadership.

I had the experience in Benue. If you go to Benue State today, you would see the infrastructure that I put on ground, without sounding immodest. Whatever you see there today, I put them there. But it was not appreciated. I almost lost my second term. You have a lot of people who were elected into offices and were confronted with this kind of thing, if you do not have a strong will, you will be completely discouraged and if care is not taken you will follow the follower- ship. Not the other way round. That has been the problem that we had not just in Benue State, but across the land. Yes Benue is not in the top 10, but there are a lot of factors. Money is a function.

If you look at the table of Revenue Allocation in the country, Benue is well down the ladder. So, in a basically agrarian society where you do not have any industry, you do not have anything that will bring in money and you are most of the time relying on federal allocation. When the Federal Allocation comes, you have a lot of civil servants whose overhead cost you are going to pay. The money left for projects is grossly inadequate. You need to be committed to be able to put in projects. I was committed, that was why I was able to do the little which I did. The expectation was that my successors would come and pick up from there. Leadership is about the person. I would not want to comment about subsequent successors. But about what I was able to do in my own little way.

Earlier on you said that the way the interpretation came up in the tribunal, the way it came up in the appeal was different. Could be more specific about those sections that you think are conflicts. At the level of the tribunal the main issue was irregularities and then the deduction and the additions were the basis on which your election was annulled. The Court of Appeal simply said the lower court erred by its additions of five local governments and all of that. What specific section did the Court of Appeal misinterpreted?

One of the sections which featured most frequently at my tribunal was Section 137 of the Electoral Act. The case which took out Sena- tor Abbo from Adamawa State, dwelt heavily on Section 137. He was given judgement and Yohanna prevented one witness. But he had provided enough documentary evidence from the field. The Court of Appeal said ‘look what Section 137 said that once you are able to provide enough evidence based on what took place in the field, and it was obvious you won this election and someone else was declared the winner, you are the winner.’

But the interpretation at the tribunal is different from the interpretation at the Court of Appeal. Cases that have similar facts, my case is the same with the one which took out Senator Abbo. I was a bit surprised that the interpretation in my case would be different from that of Senator Abbo. That is what I’m talking about. If you look at it, the Court of Appeal in the Presidential Election said that Atiku and Obi did not provide alternative results for them to say that they won the election. There was an alternative result in my own case, agreed to by INEC. INEC did not object to what my lawyer presented in the Court.

The alternative results that we presented based on what came from the field was that I won the election with certain margins. The results were put side by side. I satisfied even that requirement based on the interpretation from the Court of Appeal. That was also what the Supreme Court under the leadership of Justice Okoro said about how they would declare Atiku and Obi when they do not have alternative results. We have an alternative result which was predicated on concrete results from the field. It was not manufactured from nowhere. INEC agreed with us.

That is what I am talking about. The interpretations of the same sections have become an issue. The same Court interpreting it differently. That leaves one to wonder what is really going on.