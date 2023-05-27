Judiciary Lost Chance To Cleanse Itself With Refusal To Allow Live Broadcast Of Petitions Proceedings –Tanko

It’s few days to the transition of the current government to another one, your party, the Labour Party took part in the last round of elections but the ruling APC won the presidential election prompting the designation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect. What are your general expectations with regards to that?

As democrats, we are in court to challenge that election. Be that as it may, it was unfortunate that the court adjudicated that it would not allow live coverage of proceedings at the tribunal where the people could view and see things as they happen at the petition tribunal. We felt that would have been a wonderful opportunity for the judiciary to cleanse itself of suspicion of whether it would redeem its image before the public.

The judiciary which is the last hope of the common man has already made its position known by collapsing the case into one. We are going to appear on the 30th, a day after the swearing in. In our own thinking, the Nigerian people have not been happy and they are not satisfied with the outcome of the last election. Constitutionally, we will follow the process as prescribed. We are hoping and praying that this election will be overturned according to the wish of the Nigerian people, especially Nigerian youths. This is our thinking and our prayer.

We are not part of those who would be celebrating; we are not part of those who would truncate any part of the judicial process. We are not part of those who would call for an interim government. Even though the Constitution makes it very clear that in the absence of the President and Vice President, the President of the Senate can take over, so there is no lacuna in any way which a lot of people are afraid of. As it stands, the court has already given us time to continue with our cases, so on that court case we stand. We are hoping and praying that it will come our way.

Do you have any confidence in the ability of the judiciary to do justice to your case?

We have no choice, it is only the judiciary that we have to get redress. As it were, it is very clear to us that the judiciary as an institution is on trial. While we are waiting to see how they (the judiciary) is going to judge this particular case, we pray that God will give them the wherewithal to do what is just and fair in the interest of the people of the country.

I was in court during one of the sittings when a judge retorted that they will do justice and the heavens won’t fall. It caused some form of controversy but in the end, it gave an indication that the judiciary will be fair in the long run. It was a good omen for the ordinary Nigerian who wants equity, who wants justice and who wants fairness. We have placed our fate in God through the judiciary. We hope that they (the judiciary) will do the right thing.

Why do you say that the judiciary is on trial?

I said the judiciary is on trial because of the series of court judgements that Nigerians have found difficult to swallow. There were cases of those who never contested the primaries of their parties who were eventually pronounced candidates of their various parties. We have seen people with double nominations who have been pronounced returned by the court as candidates of their parties. That has created a lot of apprehension and doubts in the minds of the Nigerian people. Maybe if the judiciary has been doing what is expected of it, a lot of people wouldn’t be thinking this way.

Apart from its litigations in court, your party has been having internal squabbles with regards to its leadership, we have many people coming forward to lay claim to the chairmanship, don’t you think all this will mar your petition at the tribunal?

As far as we are concerned, it will not because we don’t have factions within the party. We have a chairman who is Barrister Julius Abure. A lot of people believe in his leadership and they are standing with him. I don’t know what others feel. The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress has made it very clear that you cannot come from nowhere and stage a coup d’état against the interest of the Nigerian people.

What has been done by the Lamidi Apapa led group is exactly a coup d’état. As far as we are concerned, the case in court is independent of anybody. The case in court is very clear. Peter Obi is a plaintiff in that case, The Labour Party itself is a plaintiff in that case and the leadership of the Labour Party is very much intact.

We have people who can represent the party irrespective of those who want to create a crisis or coup d’etat against the Nigerian people and the Nigerian youths. I want to say this clearly, even in the court, you could see that those who wanted to claim the leadership of the party were excused because the judge had to ask him if he filed the case in the first place and he said no. They (the other faction) even brought a SAN (Senior Advocate of Nigeria) from nowhere.

He too was asked by the court if he (the senior lawyer) was the one that filed the case and he too said no. The senior lawyer would have been shown the doors but was accorded some respect due to his status by being asked to witness proceedings at the court, that is why up till date, Mr. Apapa or whoever has failed to appear in court any more. That is exactly how the judiciary should act. They (the judiciary) should be decisive in their actions. In fact, he was very lucky, if I were the judge, I would have ordered their arrest for impersonation.

You described the action of Lamidi Apapa and his group as a coup d’etat, why did you say so?

One, the case which is in the originating summons clearly stipulates that one could only challenge the leadership of the party from the ward level. It amazes me to know that somebody who has a constitution of the party and is conversant with it could have done what he did. The constitution of the party makes it clear that the chairman of the party can only be removed from the leadership of the party from the ward level.

He can only be removed when at a convention and the convention should be called specifically for that purpose. In that case, that was not done. The second part of their prayer was accusing the national chairman of perjury and forgery. And in this case, it is a criminal matter which must be carried through. The national chairman must be given the opportunity for fair hearing. That has not been done. It may interest you also to know that when they went back to the same court, the judge said that they (the other faction) was making a mockery of him on social media.

The judge denied that he never gave any order asking them to take over the party. These people stormed the party secretariat to break the doors by staging a coup. They took away a lot of things from the offices. That of course is a coup. In the military era, that would have attracted a severe punishment. It is a treasonable offence and you know what that means. That was exactly what I meant by describing their action as a coup.

Your party has always insisted that it won the presidential election, could you tell us in specific terms, why you feel so as a party?

Apart from the fact that what you saw was an allocated result, I can say that we won the election in terms of the fact that we won the popular election of the people of Nigeria and we can prove it. You can see it in Lagos, where the PDP actually came out to tell the whole world that the Labour Party polled over 900,000 votes not the allocated 500,000 votes.

In Plateau State, we won with over a million votes. We won in Rivers State too. These are facts that when put together, there is nobody that can deny we didn’t win the election. This is the reason they are afraid to grant us access to the BVAS machines. The question is, why did they have to reconfigure the BVAS machines almost immediately after the elections were over?

Up till now, the result of the presidential election has not been uploaded into the IReV platform. This was the same election that took place simultaneously on the same day with those of the National Assembly. It was only in the Presidential election that they claimed to have had glitches. The minister of information contradicted himself in the UK when he maintained that it was a deliberate attempt to stop the result from being uploaded. That in itself is treason against the Nigerian state.

Now that the petition has been filed before the court, how well has the Labour Party been bringing its members together in the interim?

It may interest you to know that the party has a reconciliation committee that it has put in place. This body looks into peoples grievances by finding out if they have individuals who need to be reconciled back into the party. But also, we are organising seminar sessions for all our elected legislators.

We are going to take them through all the components that the party stands for. Holding them together, they will champion the cause of Section 2 of the Constitution of Nigeria that states that the primary objective of government is the security of lives and property of the people. We are working together with all our elected members to ensure that none of them will be seen to be working against the interests of the Labour Party.

What role will the Labour Party play in the process that would lead to the emergence of the new leadership of the 10th National Assembly?

Many aspirants have been coming to visit us at the secretariat of our party. It is very important for you to know that many of our comrades come out to ensure that Section 2 of the Constitution is maintained. This is what we are championing, we want accountability, we want probity and accountability. The whole essence of the Constitution is captured in that part of the Constitution.