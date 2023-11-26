Judiciary: Dodgy Echoes From

Since the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Courts of Appeal across the country began to give judgement in the various petitions, a cacophony of voices have continued to dominate the public space in the propriety or otherwise of the roles of the Judiciary. Among the leading voices is on the perceived dwindling fortunes of the opposition parties as a result of the judgement of the Court of Appeal sacking them. Prominent among such judgments were ones sacking the governor of Kano, Zamfara and Plateau states , all opposition parties .

For instance, the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Elphreda Williams- Dawodu in a judgement last Sunday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return given to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. The court declared Nentawe Gos- hwe of the All Progressives Congress the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election, ordering INEC to issue a new Certificate of Return to him. Goshwe of the APC challenged the victory of Caleb Mutfwang at the tribunal, claiming that the governor was not validly nominated and sponsored by his party.

A three-member panel of the tribunal headed by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the petition of Goshwe for lacking merit. However , the three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu ruled on Sunday, November 19, that the governor was not legitimately sponsored by the PDP for the election, citing Section 177 of the Constitution. The judge pointed out that the PDP failed to adhere to a standing High Court order, which mandated the party to organise a legitimate party congress before endorsing candidates for the governorship and other positions.

In a similar vein , in Zamfara state , the INEC had declared Dauda Lawal of the PDP as the winner of the governorship election, defeating the incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle of the APC. Matawalle however approached the tribunal contesting the results of the governorship election on March 18, but it was dismissed due to lack of merit. When the matter came to the Court of Appeal, the three man panel of Justices on November 16 judgement declared the election inconclusive and ordered INEC to hold new elections in two local governments. According to the appellate court, Matawalle, who is currently the Minister of State for Defence, was able to establish Lawal’s invalid election.

Also the Kano state Guber election judgement delivered by the appeal Court is seriously raising dust . In the March 18 Guber election, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP received 1,019,602 votes to defeat the APC, whose candidate, Nasir Gawu- na, received 890,705 votes, according to INEC. The Election Petitions Tribunal, under the leadership of Justice Oluyemi Osadebay, invalidated the election of Governor Yusuf. The tribunal made this decision by declaring 165,663 votes, garnered by Yusuf invalid. The tribunal held that ballot papers for the 165,663 votes were not signed or stamped, according to the judge, and thus were in- valid.

The tribunal consequently ordered that Yusuf’s certificate of return be revoked and that a fresh one be issued to Gawuna. On approaching the appellate court , the panel of Justices upheld the tribunal’s decision. The three-member panel, led by Justice M.A Adumeh held that Yusuf was not on his political party’s membership list. The court noted that a party must hold the names of its registered members in both hard and soft copies, citing a clause of the Electoral Act. The judge stated that the tribunal erred in failing to disqualify Yusuf in its ruling.

“The tribunal was wrong not to have disqualified him. The failure to comply with Section 177(c) is fatal to their election. . Where a party carelessly nominates a candidate such is a nullity irrespective of whether he performs well. Sponsorship without membership is like putting nothing on something, it cannot stand. This is a clear example of acting with brazen impunity as if the Constitution is not binding,” he held. With these and many more some stakeholders have concluded that the Judiciary is conniving the Politicians to silence the opposition .

On the other hand , another group of stakeholders were of a contrary view. This group stressed that the Judiciary is part of the electoral process and not an external factor as submitted in other quarters . This group further noted that some public commentators and members of the general public tend to give the naive impression that the Judiciary is putting democracy in danger. These according to them are largely subjective assumptions! Of late, many have been particularly miffed by the welter of negative public opinions on the mandate of the Judiciary.

There have been series of derogatory retorts in certain circles on the Judiciary such as “judicial robbery”, “judicial rascality”, “stolen mandate”, “kangaroo courts”, “judi- ciocracy” but some of these even coming from Lawyers who are learned and trained in the Law. In some quarters, the Judiciary has received eulogies with affectionate sobriquets like “last hope of the common man”, “the hallowed temple of Justice”, “beacon of democracy”, and so on and so forth. Positions of the Law on the Role of the Judiciary in the Electoral Process. The role of judiciary in the electoral process dates back to 1979 and spilled into 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Against the backdrop of negative opinions, it would be unthinkable to assume that the Judiciary just came out of the blues and imposed itself on our electoral process. The mandate and power of this important arm of government to adjudicate on electoral disputes have been donated by the laws of the land, viz: the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the 2022 Electoral Act, the Election Regulations and Guidelines, the Election Tribunal and Court Practice Directions 2022, and Case Law. Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has recognized the Judiciary and vested judicial powers of the Federation in the Courts.

As to the roles of this arm of Government in the electoral process, there is no gainsaying the fact that Election Tribunals are a creation of section 285 of the 1999 Constitution..in like manner, part viii of the 2022 Electoral Act has expressly empowered the Courts to adjudicate on electoral disputes. It goes without saying that the power of the Judiciary to partake in the electoral process was not acquired peremptorily, but was donated by extant laws and statutes.

Election tribunals as avenues for correcting electoral wrongs

Many Nigerians have completely divergent view from those of cynics and peevish critics of the Judiciary on its handling election in Nigeria. It is with a rather positive mindset that they have severally regarded the Judiciary as the “guardian angel of the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria”. Without the Judiciary, there would be anarchy in our democratic culture. Election Tribunals, being avenues for rectifying and correcting wrongs in elections, protect the sanctity and promote the sustenance of democracy. They are avenues for hearing the complaints of aggrrieved parties against an undue election or an undue return.

Given that elections, with their sometimes volatile outcomes, are means for throwing up leaders or elected representatives, the process needs to be valid and transparent. Part of the reasons behind some of the vitriolic attacks on the Judiciary on outcomes of judicial decisions has to do with the peculiar nature of election petitions. In dealing with election petitions, the Courts or Tribunals are expected to demonstrate judicial activism. the nature of its assignment, This means that the Tribunals do not adjudicate through perfunctory fiat.

They are guided by the legal framework as prescribed by the Constitution, Electoral Act and established Procedures. Inadvertently, election petitions are sui generis (“in a class of its own”) and the manner of dispensing justice on them is not conventional but of a special kind. The Court of Appeal in Orji v. PDP ( 2009)14 NWLR Pt.1161, P.310 has accordingly described the peculiar nature of the Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Plateau, Zamfara and Kano Governorship Petition and the Question of Substantial Justice The hullabaloo trailing the verdict of the Court of Appeal on the Plateau, Zamfara and Kano States Governorship Petition has continued to attract public comments. While some were of the opinion that the court did not do substantial justice in the matter , some opined that the court should not be blamed for the failure of the politicians. Though, a layman would join the fray in giving his perspective on the judgment.

The duty of judges on the Election Tribunals is to determine whether an election was done in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act. The question is, was substantial justice done by the Court of Appeal in the three State Governorship Petition? For instance in analysing the Plateau state matter , some stakeholders noted that from the reading of the judgement , it could be concluded that politicians are paying for their failures in conducting credible congresses that led to the election.

According to them, in the case of Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe v. Caleb Mutfwang (2023), several issues were formulated for determination by counsel on both sides. While ground one of the Petitioner’s claims centered on sponsorship and qualification. It has argued the non-qualification of the PDP candidate on the ground that he was not validly sponsored by his Party, the PDP’s counter-claims hinged on the issue of jurisdiction, with the argument that the APC’s Petition is a pre-election matter, hence it cannot be heard.

A three-member panel chaired by Justice E.O. Williams-Dawodu with Okon Abang and and Justice AbdulAzeez Waziri, sat on the appeal. After meticulous findings, they passed their verdicts, nullifying the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang on ground of non-qualification and invalid sponsorship.. From the understanding of the position of the law on the issue of qualification of a candidate, section 134(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 obviously settled the matter.

It provides that a person is deemed to be qualified for an elective office and his election cannot be questioned on ground of non-qualification if, concerning the particular election in question, he meets the applicable requirements of sections 65, 100, 131 and 177 of the Constitution. The implication here is that where a petitioner satisfactorily proves before the Tribunal that the winner of the election is not qualified to contest the election, therefore, the candidate who came second will have to be declared winner of the election.

On the question of jurisdiction on account of the petition being a pre-election matter as argued by the PDP, the Court of Appeal overruled the respondents and held that the issue of sponsorship and qualification is both a pre-election and post-election matter. Reference was made to Court of Appeal’s decision in Alkalii v. Agah (2022) and other judicial authorities. The Court of Appeal would always maintain consistency and cannot be seen to be overruling itself, except in exceptional cases.

Some critics of the recent Court of Appeal’s judgment on the Plateau State Governorship petition tend to argue that disobedience to Court order is not one of the grounds for disqualification as provided for in section 177 of the Constitution. This is not so. The Court of Appeal duly applied the law, simpliciter. Section 177(c) provides that “a person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State, if he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that political party”.

In the instant case, the Court held that the judgment of the Plateau State High Court which the PDP disobeyed is judgment in rem, hence as a result of the refusal to comply with the order to conduct proper congresses the PDP does not exist on the eyes of the law. The Court held that “disobedience to court orders is not an internal affair of the Party. The judgment was in rem and compliance must be total and not partial. Effect of non-compliance is like an earthquake. Parties must obey the rule of law and not the rule of might”.

The Appeal Court thus adopted the legal principle in Macfoy v. UAC (1961) All ER 1169 where Lord Denning held that “You cannot put something on nothing, and expect it to stand there; it will collapse” in deciding that because the PDP lacks a valid structure, any candidate that stands on its platform, is not qualified to contest”. This is a case law that would further enrich the contents of the Constitution and the Electoral Act which are part of our electoral jurisprudence. However, in the Kano state matter , it was a different ball game , as stakeholders is some other quarters disagreed with the judgement of the court .

The three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice M.A Adumeh held that Yusuf was not on his political party’s membership list. The court noted that a party must hold the names of its registered members in both hard and soft copies, citing a clause of the Electoral Act. The judge stated that the tribunal erred in failing to disqualify Yusuf in its ruling. “The tribunal was wrong not to have disqualified him. The failure to comply with Section 177(c) is fatal to their election. .

Where a party carelessly nominates a candidate such is a nullity irrespective of whether he performs well. Sponsorship without membership is like putting nothing on something, it cannot stand. This is a clear example of acting with brazen impunity as if the Constitution is not binding,” he held. However , few days after the said judge- ment was delivered , confusion arose over the released Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgment on the Kano state governorship election as a portion of the report affirmed the victory of Abba Yusuf as the duly elected governor.

The Court of Appeal’s written judgment set aside the Kano election petition tribunal judgment for lacking merit. On page 67 of the CTC and signed by the Registrar, Jameel Ibrahim Umar, the court upheld the victory of Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). On the CTC , the panel headed by Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumein, in its conclusion, said, “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent and against the appellant.”

“In the circumstances, I resolve all the issues in favour of the appellant and against the 1st respondent. Therefore, I find no merit in this appeal, which is liable to be and is hereby dismissed. “The sum of N1,000,000.00 (one million Naira only) is hereby awarded as costs in favour of the appellant and against the 1st respondent.” In this case, Governor Yusuf is the appellant, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the first respondent. The second and third respondents are the NNPP and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The first ruling, which settled the matter in favour of the APC, indicated that the tribunal’s decision was upheld, contrary to the remaining conclusions of the judge, which stated that the tribunal’s decision to remove Yusuf had been overturned and restored his mandate. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal later came out to admit that the error in the CTC was a clerical one . Top among those who disagreed are the 100 Pro- Democracy Groups who faulted the Appeal Court Judgement sacking the Kano Governor.

The coalition said the judgement is against principle, of democracy upon which our nation was founded. The coalition called on the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement of the appeal court and restore the mandate of the people of Kano state freely given to Governor Yusuf. The group said, “With a sober heart, we confidently say it that, “with this ruling, the Court of Appeal’s decision has opened the door to political interference in our elections, and has undermined the confidence of the Nigerian people in our judicial system. We cannot allow this to happen.

“The Supreme Court, as the highest court in the land, has the responsibility to uphold justice and ensure that the rule of law prevails. “The people of Nigeria have placed their trust in the judiciary to safeguard their rights and ensure justice is served. When this trust is undermined, it erodes the very foundation of our democracy. We cannot allow such inconsistencies and contradictions to persist within our legal system. “It Is imperative for us to raise our voices and demand accountability.

We therefore call for a thorough and transparent review of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in the Kano Governorship case. . “The Implications of this judgment extend far beyond the boundaries of Kano State. It sets a dangerous precedent that could potentially undermine the integrity of future elections and erode public trust in our democratic processes. We cannot allow this to happen. “We wish to categorically state it to everyone that the Court of Appeal’s judgment is not only legally flawed but also morally reprehensible. It demonstrates a disregard for the rule of law and a willingness to subvert the will of the people.

Last hope in the judiciary

This is not the first time that a governor has been removed by the tribunal. It happened in Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Zamfara and Imo States at various times. As it stands now, Governors of Plateau, Zamfara and Kano Caleb would be appealing to the Supreme Court. It is a fact that for the apex Court, the most important consideration is the interest of justice, and indeed, justice should be served. The judicial opinion of the Supreme Court shall be final whether correct or not, and no further force will undo it. However , one will expects that the apex court would no doubt correct whatever errors so committed at the Court of Appeal