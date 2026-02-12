Judiciary Backs FG In Renewed War On Insecurity

The judicial arm of government in Borno State has pledged full commitment to partner with the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), under the Office of the National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, to strengthen the fight against the use of illicit arms and ammunition in the Northeast.

Justice Kashim Zannah, the Chief Judge of Borno State, made this known during a one-day workshop on the forfeiture and handling of small arms and light weapons by courts after judgment. The workshop, organized by the NCCSALW Northeast Zonal Centre, targeted prosecutors of firearms cases and other stakeholders.

Zannah, who reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to supporting national efforts to control the spread of illicit arms and ammunition, urged stakeholders to enlighten youths in every community to reject the allure of violence and say no to illicit firearms and ammunition, on the streets, in the forests, and in homes.

The Chief Judge appreciated the Centre for organizing the workshop and commended its efforts in addressing the menace of illicit arms proliferation in the region.

He assured the Centre of the cooperation of judges and magistrates under his jurisdiction and pledged the judiciary’s continued support to the NCCSALW in the discharge of its statutory mandate in accordance with the law.

Also speaking, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Adamu (Rtd), the Northeast Zonal Director of NCCSALW, assured stakeholders of the Centre’s readiness to tackle the problem of arms proliferation in the region in collaboration with all necessary partners.

He emphasized the critical role of judicial officials, prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders in ensuring that judicial decisions on arms forfeiture translate into tangible and lasting security gains.

Adamu urged participants to engage actively, share experiences, and contribute practical insights to strengthen procedures, close existing gaps, and enhance the effective implementation of court judgments on arms forfeiture and disposal.

“This workshop is designed to strengthen the capacity of prosecutors, judicial officers, and other critical stakeholders involved in firearms-related cases. It addresses gaps in the prosecution, adjudication, and post-judgment handling of such cases.

Participants are drawn from the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, security agencies, and civil society organizations that play active roles in tackling the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons and enhancing public safety,” he said.

It could be recalled that a similar workshop was organized by the Centre in Yobe State, where the Director of Public Prosecution in the state’s Ministry of Justice, Barr. Abdullahi Yusuf, stated that the collaboration of prosecutors with NCCSALW would determine whether future generations inherit a Nigeria plagued by gun violence or one where peace, security, and the rule of law prevail.

“Let us go forth from this workshop with renewed understanding, enhanced skills, and unwavering determination to fulfill our duty. Every weapon we keep out of the wrong hands is a life saved. Every successful prosecution and forfeiture is a victory for justice and public safety.

“Together, as prosecutors united in purpose and committed to excellence, we will ensure that the lofty objectives of the NCCSALW Act are translated into tangible improvements in the security and well-being of all Nigerians,” he said.