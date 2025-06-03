Judicial Workers Suspend Strike, Resumes Wednesday

Share

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday suspended its ongoing strike and instructed its members to resume work on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

New Telegraph reports that a communique issued and signed by the National Vice President of the association alongside 10 other members of the association’s leadership disclosed that the decision to end the strike came after long deliberations on the issues that led to the strike and a series of meetings held with the representatives of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; and other relevant stakeholders, on Tuesday.

The stakeholders agreed that JUSUN should request the intervention of the CJN and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other stakeholders.

Part of the agreement included that the suspension of the strike would allow the union to engage the Federal Government to ensure the release of funds to the judiciary within a month.

The communique also disclosed that “upon the release of the funds to the Judiciary, the demands by the JUSUN implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage and its arrears, 25/35 % salary increase and 5 Months wage award and their arrears will be implemented immediately”.

