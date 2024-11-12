Judicial System Burden: Caseloads Affecting Lower Courts’ Efficiency, Eroding Public Confidence, Says Kekere-Ekun

Share

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, yesterday raised the alarm over the challenges faced by lower courts in dispensing justice to cases in the country.

Kekere-Ekun, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) Board of Governors, said these courts were struggling under a heavy caseload due to limited resources, poor working conditions, and a lack of incentives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Conference of all Nigerian Judges of the Lower Courts, with the theme: ‘Strengthening Justice Upholding the Rule of Law: The Role of Lower Courts in the Judicial System’,

in Abuja, Kekere-Ekun said the backlog of cases was undermining the efficiency of lower courts and eroding public confidence in the judicial system.

As a way out of the quagmire, the CJN encouraged judges to stay resilient, saying they should “explore ways to innovate within the bounds of the law.”

She said: “The theme of this year’s conference is a timely reminder of the fundamental position that our Lower Courts occupy within Nigeria’s judicial structure. “They are the primary point of court contact between the public and the justice system, particularly for citizens at the grassroots level.

“Here, justice is not perceived as a distant, abstract ideal. Rather, it is deeply personal, representing the sense of security that comes from knowing that one’s rights will be protected, that disputes will be resolved fairly, and that the law will be upheld consistently. “It is this interaction that shapes citizens’ perceptions of justice, fairness and accountability.

“It is within this context that your decisions, orders, and judgements have a far-reaching impact on the lives of individual citizens and entire communities. “To a significant extent, the public’s perception of our judicial system is shaped by their experiences in our courts.

“Thus, it is crucial that each of you recognises the significant impact your role has on public perception of justice in Nigeria. “In this regard, My Lords, distinguished participants, Ladies and gentlemen, we must view the Lower Courts not merely as judicial institutions but as pillars of justice, equity and community engagement.”

While admonishing judges to remain steadfast, Kekere-Ekun said: “As judges, you are not only arbiters of disputes but also guardians of the law.

“Your astuteness, dedication, and fairness inspire confidence in our judicial system, fostering a culture of respect for the rule of law that is essential to our nation’s development.

“At the same time, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the considerable challenges that continue to affect our Lower Courts. “Overburdened with caseloads and facing limited resources, poor working conditions, and lack of sufficient backlog of cases.

“These backlogs not only hamper the efficiency of our courts but also erode public confidence in the judicial system.” The CJN further stated: “The conference provides a crucial opportunity for you to explore these tools and approaches in a supportive, collaborative environment.

“During the course of interaction over the next few days, let us share insights, discuss solutions, and commit to elevating the administration of justice in our respective jurisdictions.

“The presence of distinguished moderators, facilitators, and speakers will provide valuable insights and strategies that you can implement in your courts.”

Kekere-Ekun urged judges to continue to maintain the ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism as the hallmark of the Nigerian judiciary. “The judiciary in Nigeria has long emphasised ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism, and this must continue to be our hallmark.

“While our work is challenging, the privilege of being a judge brings with it a profound responsibility to maintain the highest standards of conduct. “Our position is one of trust, and we must embody the values of fairness, respect, and diligence in every decision we make.”

Earlier, the NIJ Administrator, Justice Salisu Abdullahi, had said the institute served as the focal point of judicial activities relating to the promotion of efficiency, uniformity, and improvement in the quality of judicial services in the Superior and Lower Courts.

