Judicial Panel Reports: Don’t Plunge Osun Town To Crisis, Aragbiji Tells Adeleke

Share

Following the approval of Governor Ademola Adeleke of purported Judicial Panel Reports on the Aragbiji Chieftaincy, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Olabomi has said the decision may set his domain on fire.

Oba Olabomi while addressing newsmen at his palace on Friday expressed disappointment over the development, noting that Adeleke’s decision is politically motivated to unsettle the town.

He said, “The declaration is unknown to Aragbiji and the four ruling houses of Ajibode, Osungbemi, Arowodoye and Ogunmolu.”

The monarch explained that “the only Judicial Panel of Inquiry conducted on the Aragbiji Chieftaincy had submitted its reports and the Government had made her position known with the Osun State Government’s in letter Ref No CD.4/1/Vol.IX837 of 25th April 2013, as well as the Osun State Gazette No 7, Vol. 23 of 4th April 2013 (twelve years ago).”

He stressed that no panel was constituted till when Adeleke approved a fresh Chieftaincy Declaration on Wednesday which is alien to the town.

“It is like the Governor is interested in destroying the peace in Iragbiji, or there is an orchestrated plan to make Iragbiji another crisis-ridden community in the State, God forbid! The Government has all the while been showing an unfriendly attitude toward Iragbiji. Adeleke should not plunge our town into crisis.”

He demanded that the approval should be reversed because the document had been trashed by the government 12 years ago.

“It is our strong appeal to Governor Ademola Adeleke to reverse his decision on the dead report, which has been consigned to the dust bin for the past 12 years and call on Nigerian to prevail on him to reverse his intention to cause unrest in Iragbiji.”

Share

Please follow and like us: