Judicial Panel, National Archives Reports Vest Ownership Of PPL 220, Ugbekoko, Others –Ukubeyinje

The Abigborodo Community has restated its ownership of Ugbekoko, Uton Iyatsere and all lands constituting the PPL 220 oil field, citing a judicial Panel report and records at the National Archives, Ibadan.

Chairman of the Abigborodo Management Committee, Misan Ukubeyinje, in a detailed position paper, cited colonial records obtained from the National Archives in Ibadan and judicial panel reports to back the claims, and faulted assertions circulated which urged the Federal Ministry of Environment, oil companies and government authorities to disregard Abigborodo’s claim and alter the long-established name of PPL 220.

Ukubeyinje described the claims as legally unsubstantiated, historically inaccurate and unsupported by verifiable documentary evidence, insisting that Abigborodo remains the rightful owner of the oil field and the adjoining communities.

He said colonial records obtained from the National Archives in Ibadan and referenced in correspondence by Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, clearly established Abigborodo’s ownership of Ugbekoko and Uton Iyatsere.

According to him, these records include judicial proceedings and official investigations carried out by British colonial authorities which upheld the claims of Abigborodo leaders.

The Abigborodo chairman noted that Itsekiri communities such as Abigborodo, Obotie, Aruwun, Ogorode, Ajimele, Ogwanja and Aja-Ojigwo were aboriginal settlements in Sapele long before the migration of the Okpe people from Orerokpe in the early 1900s.