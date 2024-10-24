Judicial Interference: CSOs Reject Court’s Removal Of KANSIEC Chair, Other

Share

A coalition of civil society organisations has rejected a court’s ruling barring Prof Sani Malumfashi, the chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission from conducting the forthcoming local government election.

Justice S. A. Amobeda of a Federal High Court in Kano has disqualified the chairman and members of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) for being card carrying members of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and also not being civil servants of the state above grade level 14.

Dissatisfied with the court’s verdict, the coalition operating under the auspices f Nigerian Democracy Working Group, comprising civil society organisations, scholars, democracy advocates, and entrepreneurs from the six geo-political zones of the country threatened to drag the judge to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

In a statement issued yesterday by Dr Vincent Okpara Innocent, Convener, and Dr Idris A Mohammed, co-Convener, the group condemned the judgement as an attempt to undermine democracy. “In a true democracy that respects the people’s will, courts should not devolve into entities that foster confusion and social unrest.

Their primary role is to promote social and legal justice, which this judgement fails to uphold. Consequently, the judiciary’s legitimacy is called into question”, the group said.

They questioned how a court could disregard the interests of over 20 million citizens by obstructing a long-planned election, particularly in view of the Supreme Court’s directives for timely local elections across the nation.

Share

Please follow and like us: