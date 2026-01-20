Judicial Crisis Deepens In Ondo As Budget Cuts, Autonomy Dispute Paralyse Courts

The Ondo State judiciary has been plunged into a deep constitutional and institutional crisis following an indefinite strike by a coalition of magistrates, presidents of Grade A customary courts, legal research officers and the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). Court activities in the state remain suspended, raising serious concerns about access to justice, public safety and governance.

The strike is rooted in allegations that the state government has failed to respect the constitutional financial autonomy of the judiciary. Judicial officers accuse the state government of deliberately underfunding the courts, thereby crippling their operations and welfare. According to the findings, the state’s judiciary budget was reduced from approximately N17 billion in 2025 to N9.5 billion in the 2026 fiscal year.

Compounding the situation, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is said to have approved only partial autonomy, limited to recurrent expenditure. Judicial sources warn that this decision could result in a 20 per cent cut in staff salaries in 2026, while capital expenditure for infrastructure and equipment remains unfunded. The impact has been severe.

Courts have been shut, leaving suspects stranded in police cells and correctional facilities without arraignment or bail. Victims of domestic abuse and sexual and gender-based violence have also been left without access to protection orders or timely justice.

Lawyers say the shutdown has paralysed commercial and civil activities, including land disputes, probate matters, debt recovery and contractual enforcement. Many lawyers who depend on active litigation for their livelihood have been forced into sudden financial hardship