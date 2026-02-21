Judgment That Ordered £420m Payment To Slain Enugu Coal Miners Transmitted To Uk

The judgment of the Enugu State High Court which awarded £420 million in favour of 21 miners unlawfully killed in 1949 by colonial police has been transmitted to the authorities of the United Kingdom.

The judgment which came 74 years after the Nigerian coal miners were massacred during a demand for better working conditions was served on the British government for execution, especially payment of £20 million compensation to each of the 21 deceased’s’ families.

A Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), who led the legal battle that brought justice to the families of the slain miners, confirmed on Friday in Abuja that the judgment delivered by Justice Anthony Onovo is now in possession of the British government.

Akinseye George told newsmen at a press conference that the judgement was dispatched to the United Kingdom through the British High Commissioner in Nigeria for execution as ordered by the Nigerian Court.

In the judgement delivered on February 5, by Justice Onovo, the United Kingdom which ran the coal mining for commercial purposes as the then colonial master of Nigeria, was ordered to pay the families of the 21 victims £20 million each, amounting to a total of £420 million in all.

Going by the order of the Nigerian court, the UK is expected to pay the judgement debt to the victims within 60 days and re- port the compliance with the judgement execution to the court within 90 days.

Professor Akinseye George, while confirming the development, expressed optimism that the British government will obey the order that came from a competent court of law.

He expressed delight that justice finally came the way of the 21 slain miners, 75 years after their lives were unlawfully terminated while working for the then Nigeria’s colonial masters.