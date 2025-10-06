Judges, SANs Hail Afe Babalola For Lagos Law Firm Office

Elder statesman Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has opened the Ikoyi, Lagos, office of Afe Babalola & Co, otherwise known as Emmanuel Chambers.

The event, which was graced by members of the Bench and the Bar. Justice Bode RhodesVivour, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court), Sir Demola Aladekomo, Chairman of Cham Group, Mr. Ebun Sofunde (SAN), and Tunde Babalola, (SAN) were among the personalities at the event.

They praised the legal luminary for his contribution to the Nigerian legal system. Justice RhodesVivour said the occasion was far more than the mere expansion of a law practice, stressing that it was “the extension of a vision, a testament to perseverance and a bold step forward in the pursuit of justice and excellence by Afe Babalola, one of Nigeria’s great legal practitioners.

He added: “He has shown what it truly means to live with purpose and to serve with passion.” Aladekomo commended Babalola’s sense of industry and contributions to national growth, especially in legal practice and jurisprudence. He said: “He is not just an educationist, he is the planter of seeds that blossomed into forests of enlightenment. “He is not just a philanthropist, but he is living proof that true wealth lies in transformed lives.”