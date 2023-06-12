Judges Retirement Age: Igariwey Lauds Tinubu For signing New Law

A member representing the Afikpo/Edda federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for signing a bill for an act to alter section 291 of the 1999 constitution to allow for consistency in the retirement age and allowances of judicial officers of superior court of record and other related matters into law.

Igariwey who sponsored the bill which was signed into law last Thursday by Tinubu and which was the first piece of Legislation signed into law by the President, also commended the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for the safe passage of the bill through all the stages of its Legislative journey.

He noted that with the passage of the bill into law, judges of superior courts ( High Court, Federal High Court, Industrial Court, Sharia, and Customary Court of Appeal), will no longer retire at 65 years, but at 70 years at par with judges of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

“According to the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, “with the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of Judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity.

“What this simply means is that judges of superior courts ( High Court, Federal High Court, Industrial Court, Sharia, and Customary Court of Appeal), will no longer retire at 65 years, but at 70 years at par with judges of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

“Many thanks also to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative And Democratic Studies, National Assembly, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman who authorized a detailed Bill analysis of this Bill. The Bill analysis recommended that necessary Legislative support be accorded to the Bill to ensure speedy passage, and concluded by saying that “the provisions of this alteration Bill are laudable as it seeks to bring about consistency in the retirement age and allowances of Judicial officers of superior courts of record.

“This is important as it will encourage commitment and boost morale among Judicial officials and engender speedy dispensation of Justice. Thank you Mr President for hitting the ground running with my Bill”, Igariwey who is a Lawyer stated.