Judges Quarters: I’m Only Implementing Tinubu’s Welfare Package –Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that the decision to build houses for judges was not for personal reasons, but an execution of President Bola Tinubu’s welfare package.

Wike dismissed the insinuations you some quarters that he was providing the accommodation for high judicial officers, just for the purpose of curing their favor.

The minister, who responded to questions from selected journalists during his periodic live media chat in Abuja, said President Tinubu had a comprehensive welfare packages for different categories of Nigerians.

According to him, the project was properly captured in the 2024 budget, and he is only performing his duty of implementing it. Wike noted that Tinubu had once asked, “Where are the judges living?

“They have no homes and therefore open to political manipulation and for me as a president who wants to guarantee the independence of the judiciary judges must have their homes.”

“I am not Mr President; I am only lucky to be appointed as a minister under this administration and who is in the position to implement his policies. And Mr President said, look, this is what he wants, come up and see what we can do.

“It was approved by Mr President, sent to the National Assembly in the 2024 budget that there should be construction of judges and Justices quarters. “That they should move judges from where they are renting houses, living among criminals.

“A policy anybody should commend Mr President, it is in the budget of 2024, appropriated by the National Assembly, assented to by Mr President which is a law. What is the problem? I am only the implementor, go and implement this.

“Federal Executive Council approved the contract and everything, it is not my policy, how will you now want to kill me that I am implementing what the Federal Government approved?”

