Judges, lawyers, litigants scamper for safety as court building vibrates in Imo

Panic ensued at the Jus- tice Oputa High Court Complex in New Ow- erri on Friday as judges, lawyers, and litigants fled the Justice Orjiakor Block following concerns over the structural integrity of the building. The incident occurred after reports of noticeable vibrations during court proceedings, raising fears of a potential collapse.

The alarm was raised by the Chairman of the Nigeri- an Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch, Chief Chris Ihentuge, who addressed a gathering of lawyers at the complex yesterday morning.According to Ihentuge, the issue came to light when a judge presiding over a case reported feeling vibrations in the building. The Chief Registrar of the court confirmed the inci- dent, prompting immediate concerns about the safety of the structure. Ihentuge revealed that the state of the building had previously been brought to the attention of Governor Hope Uzodinma during a media briefing a few weeks ago. At the time, the Gov- ernor acknowledged the report and promised swift action to address the issue. However, no remedial mea- sures have been taken since then, leaving court users at risk.

“We cannot afford to risk our lives in the course of carrying out our duties as lawyers,” Ihentuge stated, calling for the immediate suspension of court sittings in the Justice Orjiakor Block for at least one week. Judg- es presiding in the affected block have been informed of the decision, and all activities in the area have been halted pending fur- ther investigations. The NBA chairman also used the opportunity to express frustration over the prolonged vacancy in the office of the Chief Judge of the state, which has remained unfilled for nearly three months de- spite repeated appeals to the Governor. The incident has sparked widespread concern among legal practitioners and court users, many of whom are now questioning the safety of public buildings in the state. Lawyers have called for a thorough structural assessment of the Justice Orjiakor Block and other court buildings to forestall any potential disaster.

As at press time, court ac- tivities in the affected block remain suspended, leaving litigants and lawyers in lim- bo. The state government is yet to issue an official state- ment on the matter, but pres- sure is mounting for urgent action to address the struc- tural defects and ensure the safety of all court users. The Publicity Secretary of the NBA Owerri Branch, Franklin Amandi, confirmed the development in a state- ment issued yesterday

