Judges Gave Usyk Christmas Gift’ –Fury Rejects Result

Share

Tyson Fury refused to accept he lost his rematch against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and claimed the judges gave his opponent a “Christmas gift”.

All three judges scored the fight 116-112 in Usyk’s favour, handing the Ukrainian a second successive win over Fury. Fury and his promoter Frank Warren were both adamant the Briton had done enough to win the contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The judges gave him a Christmas gift,” Fury said. “I feel like I won both fights. “I know I had to knock him out but it’s boxing and this happens. There is no doubt in my mind I won this fight.

“Frank [Warren] had me three or four rounds up and a lot of people had me up by at least two.”

Fury, 36, did not answer any questions in the ring after the bout, choosing to head backstage where he eventually spoke to the media. “I’m not going to cry over spilled milk, it’s over now.” Fury added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"