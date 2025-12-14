Amidst the withdrawal of police officers from Very Important Persons (VIPs), the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has declared that judges and judicial officers would be exempted from the presidential directive.

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu’s order aims to reassign police resources to address escalating national security challenges in the country.

On November 23, 2025, President Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of Police officers from VIPs. This development, carried out by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has witnessed the mass redeployment of police officers who were previously deployed to ministers, VIPs, and other officials.

Speaking on the development, Justice Kekere-Ekun, in a statement released by her media aide, Tobi Soniyi, cleared the air that the order would not affect judicial officers.

“Judges were exempted from the directive,” she said, adding that other chief judges had yet to report any withdrawal of security personnel.

Despite the exemption, Justice Joel Agya, Chief Judge of Taraba State, has complained that police orderlies assigned to judges were withdrawn on 8 December official notice, which he described the action as a potential threat to personal security and judicial independence.

“Judges handling sensitive criminal, political, terrorism and corruption cases are exposed to high risk,” he said. “Without orderlies, courtrooms can become unsafe, and proceedings may be disrupted.”

The Taraba State Commissioner of Police, Betty Isokpan, responded that court duty police officers assigned to judges’ residences or courtrooms remained in place, and that only personal escorts for VIPs had been withdrawn.

“Every court is expected to have a court duty officer during proceedings. We have only withdrawn police escorts who accompany VIPs to places like Sokoto, Lagos and Kaduna,” she said.