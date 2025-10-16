Judges’ Decisions On Aviation Cases Shape Nigeria’s Global Reputation – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has emphasized that the decisions of Nigerian judges in aviation-related cases play a critical role in shaping the country’s reputation within the global aviation community.

Keyamo stated this on Thursday while declaring open the 2025 NCAA Judges Conference in Abuja, themed “The Role of Judges in Sustaining Nigeria’s Adherence to Applicable International Conventions in Relation to Carriage by Air.”

He noted that when courts interpret provisions of international aviation conventions, they do more than resolve disputes, they project Nigeria’s commitment to international law and its obligations under global treaties.

“When a court interprets a provision of an international convention, it is not merely resolving a dispute; it is sending a signal to the world about how Nigeria honours its commitments under international law,” Keyamo said.

The minister described the conference as a vital forum that “brings together those who make the laws, those who interpret them, and those who live under their guidance.”

He lauded the initiative of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for bridging the communication gap between regulators and the judiciary, stressing that alignment between both groups ensures consistency and confidence in the aviation sector.

“Our goal at the Ministry is to command trust from passengers, investors, and international partners,” Keyamo said. “That trust is built on three pillars: safety, accountability, and justice. The NCAA upholds the first two, but the judiciary anchors the third. When passengers and operators believe they will receive fair and reasoned justice, confidence grows, and with confidence comes investment.”

He further explained that the conference aligns with ICAO Resolution A42, which underscores the need for uniform implementation and interpretation of Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and international aviation treaties.

“Aviation is one of the fastest-changing sectors globally, shaped by new technologies, environmental challenges, and evolving passenger expectations. To keep pace, we must nurture a culture of learning, where every stakeholder remains informed, curious, and forward-looking,” he added.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, highlighted the importance of judicial interpretation in maintaining safety, fairness, and trust in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

He explained that Nigeria’s obligations under key international instruments, including the Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944 and the Montreal Convention of 1999, reflect the nation’s commitment to global best practices.

“Conventions achieve their true force only when upheld in our courts. Through their judgments, our judges interpret not just the letter of the law, but its spirit and intent, balancing the interests of passengers, operators, regulators, and the State,” Najomo stated.

He assured that the NCAA remains committed to continuous alignment with international standards, robust oversight, and transparent governance, adding that judicial interpretation provides permanence and legitimacy to regulatory efforts.

Also speaking, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, represented by Gladys Odegbaro, Director of the Solicitor Department at the Federal Ministry of Justice, noted that defining the scope of the Montreal Convention requires judicial clarity and collaboration among regulators, judges, and carriers.

“When Nigeria signed the Montreal Convention, we made a solemn pledge to ensure that the rights of passengers, the obligations of carriers, and the standards of safety and accountability in international aviation are upheld with integrity,” he said.

Fagbemi urged judges to apply the Convention with empathy and fairness, ensuring that Nigeria continues to stand as a beacon of global excellence in aviation law.