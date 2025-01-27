Judge’s Absence Stalls Ruling On Alleged N2.5bn DSO Funds Trial

Share

The absence of the judge yesterday stalled judgment on the alleged N2.5b Digital Switch Over Project (DSO) funds trial at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting former National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Director -GeneralIshaq Kawu for alleged abuse of office and money laundering.

The commission filed 12 counts against him before Justice Folashade Ogun – banjo-Giwa. Others are the Lucky Omoluwa (deceased) and Dipo Onifade, the Chairman and Chief operating Officer of Pinnacle Communications Limited re – spectively.

However, Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa could not deliver the judgment on Monday as listed owing to his absence, though matter was listed on the cause list for yesterday.

One of the parties was quoted as saying: “We appeared in court this morning to be informed that the judge was not available today and the judgement expected in the above named case has now been shifted to February 13th, 2025.”

