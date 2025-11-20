Judgement On Nnamdi Kanu: ‘We Are Not Surprised’ – Abaribe

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Thursday expressed dismay over the conviction and life sentencing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for terrorism, but noted that the outcome was neither unexpected nor surprising.

In a statement issued in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, Senator Abaribe described the life imprisonment as a predetermined decision that the Igbo nation and other right-thinking Nigerians had anticipated.

He observed that the federal government’s refusal to consider extending amnesty to Kanu, as had been done for other groups, made the sentence predictable.

“Is it not ironic that negotiations and peace deals with rampaging terrorists in the North East and North West were enthusiastically initiated by local, state, and federal authorities, similar to the amnesty granted to ex-militants in the South South, who were subsequently rewarded with lucrative oil pipeline contracts? This suggests that justice in Nigeria is not evenly applied, particularly toward the South East,” Abaribe said.

He added, “We are not surprised. Our people can only endure and hope that, in due course, justice in Nigeria will become a fundamental principle. We have made repeated appeals to the authorities to act circumspectly and consider a pardon for the sake of unity and inclusiveness.”

Senator Abaribe further urged the Igbo nation to place their trust in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act judiciously.

“We call on the Igbo nation and all lovers of Nigeria to remain calm, pray, and refrain from taking the law into their own hands. May Nigeria succeed, thrive, and advance in justice, equity, and fairness,” he concluded.