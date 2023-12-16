Judgement, Heavy Blow to Ndigbo –Okorie

Founder of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has described the Supreme Court ruling which upturned the ruling of the Appeal Court that had earlier ordered the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as vexatious and provocative. Okorie in a statement he released to journalists in Enugu on Friday, said the judgement has cast despondency and anger over the entire Igbo land and beyond.

While appealing to Ndigbo to be calm over the obvious provocative ruling, Okorie accused the Justices of the Apex Court of having waxed legalese to rationalise their judgement. He declared that it is now time for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to deploy a political and diplomatic solution to free Kanu, applying his political sagacity. He said: “As things stand, I wish to passionately appeal to my people, to endure what is obviously a painful provocation with equanimity.

“I appeal that we do not resort to any precipitate action that may be counterproductive and exacerbate the already existing tension. “This moment calls for maturity and wisdom. I have always held the view, right from the very beginning of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s saga, long before his Gestapo-like, illegal extraordinary rendition from Kenya by Nigerian agents in collaboration with Kenyan authorities that what was needed to resolve this imbroglio was more political than legal.

`”This is the time to engage in diplomatic gear. I am convinced that President Ahmed Tinubu has all that it takes in terms of political sagacity and savvy to deploy his special presidential dispensation as provided by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended to intervene at this time.” Okorie expressed his belief that well-meaning Igbo leaders need to mobilise without delay to engage President Tinubu constructively with a view to exploring the diplomatic and political solution to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other prisoners of conscience.

“It is with every sense of responsibility that l repeat my sincere appeal to our people, especially the angry youths, to give this renewed initiative a chance being the first such move under the President Tinubu dispensation,” he added.