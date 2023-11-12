Judgement Debt Left By Ortom, More Than Our Faac Revenue, Says Benue Ag

Fidelis Mnyim is the Attorney General, Commissioner for Justice and Public Order in Benue State. In this interview, he speaks on issues surrounding non-payment of both state and local government pensioners. He also clears the air on the alleged Appeal Court case which reportedly ruled against Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia that all former council chairmen elected during the Chief Samuel Ortom’s administration be reinstated among other issues. CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports

Pensioners in Benue State complained of non-payment of their entitlements by the Ortom’s administration. What has Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration done to address the situation?

Thank you so much for the question. The issue of pensioners in the state is now one of the pillars of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration.Like he always says, he has a social contract between him and the people of the state, by the contract document he presented to them via his campaign manifesto. They agreed and executed that contract by voting him into power and he did promise the Benue people that on the issue of governance, everybody will be brought on board.

We have a problem and the problem is the issue of the unpaid pensions. Let me start by saying that 95 per cent of the cases that we now have, a lot of garnishees from the court here and there emanates from these unpaid pensions.

His Excellency took over with a record of unpaid pensions of 42 months from the state government pensioners and 96 months emanating from local government areas, bringing the available data to over N163.7 billion. Now, His Excellency, in his style of administration, is acting in the right direction that he promised the people that at every 25th of every month, pension and gratuity will be paid. But that is not just the problem, it is paid as and when due but we have the accumulation that he inherited from the past administration. Is he going to shy away from that?

No, government is a continuum. We met with the pensioners and one of the problems we noticed is this issue. Even though, he (the governor) is desirous of paying the backlog of these several months of unpaid pensions. You realized that some pensioners have gone to court and obtained judgement and these judgements came in the form of the lawyer would add and calculate the gratuities, the several months upwards and ask the court to make an order compelling the government to pay the money.

At the twilight of the past administration, it entered into several consent judgements with them and in the wisdom of the judge, that is the National In- Industrial Court (NIC), could make orders from instalment payments. We cannot shy away from the law on that. When you have this situation of instalment payment that when you default from, one, the total sum becomes payable. Some of these cases that have a large number of pensioners in a large number are in billions.

You have cases of N1.8 billion some even up to N2 billion because the number of pensioners is large and if the court did say pay them even months, may be N200 million per month and once a government defaults to pay up one of that instalment payment, the total sum of N1.8 billion, N2 billion, and over N1 billion as the case may be, becomes a worrisome matter. So the past administration actually defaulted in making such payments and now we are having a heat of these garnishees coming forward.

So what is the way forward?

In order to move forward, and let me say quickly that the governor has resumed payment of these instalments particularly on these templates given the local governments, but you find a very ugly situation and the government, in its policy, has given directives that all pensioners be paid as and when due. Some of them were collecting three times against one pension that they were supposed to collect.

So in order to sort out that issue, the government has started paying in August. Our meeting with them (pensioners) helped to intimate them that the government is sorting out such mixed records and once that is done, the accumulated months will be paid as funds are made available.

There are allegations that lawyers are inciting their clients (pensioners) to be able to prosecute the cases. What is your take on this?

Let me not fall prey to your question. I am also a lawyer. Yes, lawyers do not force clients to go to court. If they are inciting, it resides in the mind of the pensioners to say no. We have explained to them but there is need to come on a roundtable. We have pleased with them because of these mixed records so that we don’t have further mixed records. We will start from these clean records and proceed.

Those that are having cases pending in court, we pleaded with them that they should withdraw the cases so that we don’t have further mixed records. We have met with the lawyers to discuss further on these issues, we want everybody to be carried along. This administration is the government that obeys the rule of law.

What assurances do you have for those that may withdraw their cases from the court?

We pleaded with them like I said, I told them it is not a threat, we are not compelling them to do our wish. We respect the rights of our senior citizens. The government is that which obeys the rule of law. We brought the facts to them to see the situation. They made their suggestions as regards the way forward, we took the suggestions down and we are going to continue working with them to see to it that this ugly situation is addressed.

What is your reaction to the allegation that the Appeal Court has ruled against the state government compelling it to reabsorb the local government chairmen that were reportedly sacked by the Alia’s administration on assumption of office?

Nobody. Let me tell you, His Excellency has not sacked local government chairmen. By the documents they brought before the governor, there were financial issues which were not clean. So, in order to clear and have an uninterrupted investigation into these issues, the governor forwarded the documents to the state House of Assembly who only asked them to stay aside while the investigation goes on.

Now, the claim, allegation and fake news that circulated that the Court of Appeal gave judgement against Governor Alia as regards the sacked local government chairmen. First, no local government chairman was sacked and secondly, the Court of Appeal never sat on that day. So, the allegation is not true, it is fake news to drag the governor’s name in the mud.

How was the issue of non-payment of pensions like when the Alia’s administration took off?

When we came in, we met several monetary judgements amounting to a lot of millions. I went to the archives and saw that most of these judgements were given at the twilight of the last (Ortom’s) administration through consent judgements. Most of the decisions of plaintiffs are hanging in many hands and now we have scenarios of garnishees here and there. If we fail to take proactive steps, there will come a time that garnishees will prevent the government from paying salaries, because what is standing there as judgement debts is far more than what the state gets in terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and money that is sent in through FAAC.

So we need to interact with my colleagues in the legal profession who are lawyers to these plaintiffs that these judgements were given in their favour, to bring them on board in line with the Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia’s agenda that everybody is involved in government and to look at these scenarios.

So, what is the way forward to lift the state from this quagmire?

We have set up three critical committees to address these problems. One is the Garnishee/Judgement Debt Management, second is the Committee on Legal Drafting while the third is Administration of Justice Committee.