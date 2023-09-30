Judgement Day: Security Operatives Take Over Ogun Tribunal

There is a heavy security presence at the Magistrate Court, Isabo, Abeokuta, venue of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Scores of security operatives, including policemen, DSS, NSCDC, and Amotekun corps took over the court as early as 6 a.m., blocking the roads inward and outward the court.

This is as the Three-man Panel, headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza is set to deliver judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu against the victory of Dapo Abiodun on Saturday, March 18.

Our correspondent gathered that the panel is expected to commence sitting by 9 a.m.

Hundreds of party loyalists who were prevented from entering the court premises were seen hanging around the court.

The security operatives also prevented some journalists from gaining access to the court premises.