Judgement Against Natasha Proof Of Judicial Integrity – CSO

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Good Governance has hailed the recent judgment against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a triumph for judicial integrity, legislative decorum, and national sanity.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, found Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt of court over a satirical Facebook post dated April 27, 2025. The post was deemed a direct violation of an earlier court order restraining parties from making public comments regarding her suspension. The court imposed a fine of ₦5 million and ordered a public apology.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Comrade Taiwo Adeniran, spokesperson of the Coalition, applauded the ruling and praised the judiciary for “upholding the sacred duties of justice with courage, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

The statement read in part:

“The judgment delivered today, finding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt and imposing clear sanctions, including a public apology and a ₦5 million fine, is a timely reminder that no one is above the law. Democratic institutions must never be hijacked by arrogance, rascality, or personal drama masquerading as public service.”

The Coalition described the ruling as not just a legal decision but “a bold proof of judicial integrity and institutional dignity,” stressing that lawmakers must be the first to obey the law they swear to uphold.

They further criticized the senator’s conduct in recent weeks, calling it a “reckless spectacle” that distorted facts and incited public sentiment under the guise of gender persecution.

“Rather than engage constructively, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her co-travelers chose to weaponize reasonable internal disciplinary proceedings, distort facts, incite the public, and falsely wave the banner of gender intimidation,” the group stated.

The Coalition maintained that the judgment vindicates due process, strengthens the credibility of the National Assembly’s rules, and debunks the notion of gender-based victimization.

“The real embarrassment is not her suspension. The national embarrassment is the uncultured, confrontational, and unrepentant attitude of a sitting senator who sees nothing wrong in ridiculing the Senate, defying court orders, and dressing personal misconduct in the garments of activism. That is not feminism. That is not courage. That is a reckless misrepresentation of what women in leadership truly stand for.”

They also noted that the episode undermines ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to promote women’s participation in governance, warning that gender identity should inspire leadership, not be weaponized to mask indiscipline.

“Even worse, the constituents of Kogi Central—the very people she claims to represent—have watched in dismay as their mandate is dragged through the mud. Leadership requires character, not just competence.”

The Coalition called for a renewed focus on responsible public conduct, insisting that upholding the integrity of public institutions must remain a collective priority.