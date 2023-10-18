Judge Throws Out Charge Against Ifeanyi Ubah, Capital Oil

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo, has struck out the charge initiated by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil and Gas Limited over alleged N135bn indebtedness.

The decision of the court came consequent upon an oral application by counsel to the AMCON, Oluwaseun Onabowu, seeking withdrawal of the suit.

It would be recalled that Justice Oweibo had directed that criminal summons be issued to the Senator and his company, Capital Oil and Gas Limited.

During proceedings on the matter, the lawyer to the complainant told the court that following consent Judgments reached in other sister cases in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, he would be asking the court to strike out the charge filed against the defendants.

Even, counsel to the defendants, Mrs Ifeoma Esom confirmed to Justice Oweibo that agreements had been reached with the complainant.

As a result, Justice Oweibo, in a bench ruling, struck out the change.

In an 8-count amended charge filed before the court, AMCON had alleged that Ubah and his company, sometimes between 2012 and 2018, conspired together in making false claims about the actual values of certain assets transferred to AMCON under a consent judgment he and his firm made with AMCON.

The defendants were further alleged to have obstructed AMCON in the realization of part of his outstanding debt of N135bn by frustrating the sale of property at Banana Island.

It was also the contention of the prosecutor that Ubah lied concerning the actual values of the assets he listed in the terms of settlement and offered partial payment of the debts of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited.