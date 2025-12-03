Judge Threatens To Revoke Sowore’s Bail Over Inflammatory Speech

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday threatened to revoke the bail granted to human rights activist Omoyele Sowore should he make further inflammatory statements detrimental to national peace and security.

He barred Sowore from further making inflammatory statements against the nation.

Justice Umar held that since there was evidence that Sowore was a presidential candidate in the country before and having also earlier been granted bail by the court, with his international passport still being held by the court, he was entitled to be granted bail on self-recognition.

The ruling was on a bail application argued by his lawyer Marshall Abubakar after Sowore was arraigned on five counts, in which he was accused of defaming President Bola Tinubu by referring to him as a criminal in his posts on X and Facebook.