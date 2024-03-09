Judge Stops IGP From Arresting Epe Royal Family Head

The High Court of Lagos State, Epe, presided over by Justice Wasiu Animahun, has restrained the In- spector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and six others, their officers, men, and agents from arresting, detaining or inviting one Otunba Abduwasiu Musa-Adebamowo whether individually or collectively in connection with a dispute touching on his headship of Ewade Ruling House of Igboye. The court equally stopped the police boss from doing or taking any action against his powers and rights of management of the family landed properties in Abapawa, Gbojuwara, Talase, Idotun and Legumo villages of Igboyeland, in Epe Eredo, Lagos State. The judge, who granted the restraining orders while handing down his judgement in a legal action designated EPD/15044MFHR/2023 filed by the applicant, Otunba Musa-Adebamowo, declared that the directive would subsist until the determination of the suit on which the order of injunction was made.

Aside from the IGP, others restrained by the order of injunction include the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (Force CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State), Assistant Inspector-General of Police (Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos State), Commissioner of Police, (Lagos State Command, Ikeja, Lagos State), Commissioner of Police (Special Fraud Unit) Milverton Road, Ikoyil, Lagos State), Deputy Commissioner of Police (State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba), and the Area Commander, Nigeria Police Force (Area J Command, Elemoro, Lagos State) who were listed as 2nd to 7th defendants in the suit. Justice Animahun specifically granted an order restraining the 1st to 7th respondents and their officers, men, and agents from harassing, intimidating, inviting, arresting, detaining and compelling the applicant to render account of the management of the family landed properties to the 8th to 14th respondents under whatever guise or means, until the final determination of the suit.

The judge also granted an order of injunction restraining the 1st to 7th respondents and their officers, men, and agents from re-investigating the applicant on the same criminal allegation made against the applicant by the 8th to 14th respondents and/or their privies and cohorts in respect of the management of the account of the family landed properties, until the determination of the suit in which an order of interlocutory injunction was made. The 8th-14th respondents respectively in the suit are Julius Adenuga Lawal, Caleb Adeleke Ogunnubi, Felix Olusegun Adekoya, Kayode Adebowale, Ade- dayo Victor Sunday, Musiliu Abiodun Musa, Sunday Abiodun Adebowale, Ke- shab Properties And Investments Ltd, Aviance Homes And Properties Ltd, and CMW Properties Limited.

Justice Animahun also issued an order awarding N1million in favour of the applicant, the said sum is against the 8th- 17th respondents jointly and severally as general damages for the persistent breaches by the 1st to 7th respondents of the fundamental rights of the applicant to the dignity of the human person, personal liberty, right to fair hearing and freedom of movement. The court also awarded a sum to the tune of N250,000.00 as cost of action jointly and severally against the 8th–17th respondents. Hassan Fajimite and Bisiriyu Adeki appeared for the applicant while Aderemi Oguntoye and J. A Agbo appeared for the 15th–17th respondents, while there was no legal representation for others during the trial. While citing several authorities and decided cases, Justice Animahun, declared that “the series and unending invitations, unlawful harassment, intimidation and uncivilised humiliation, arrest, and detentions of the applicant by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force in respect of and in connection with the dispute concerning and touching on the headship of Ewade Ruling House of Igboye, in Eredo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State and his powers and rights of management of the family landed properties in Abapawa, Gbojuwara, Talase, Idotun and Legumo villages of Igboye, Epe, Lagos State at the instances, instigations and upon malicious and unfounded petitions from and by the 8th-17th respondents are illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional and a breach of the fundamental rights to dignity of human persons, personal liberty and freedom of movement of the applicant.”

The court further declared that the applicant, Otunba Abduwasiu Musa-Adebamowo, as head of Ewade Ruling House, Igboye cannot be compelled by the 1st–7th respondents to render account and/or submit family documents on the management of the family landed properties to the 8th-14th respondents, especially when the same 8th-14th respondents have filed several civil actions namely, Suit No. EPD/10895LMW/2021: Chief Caleb Adeleke Okuboyejo & Ors v. Otunba Abdulwasiu Musa-Adebamowo & Ors, Suit No. EPD/8670GCMW/2022: Mr Julius Adenuga Lawal v. Otunba Abdulwasiu Musa-Adebamowo and Suit No. EPD/8996GCMW/2022: Otunba Abdulwasiu Musa-Adebamowo v. Mr Julius Adenuga Lawal at the High Court of Lagos State, Epe Judicial Division praying among other things for orders for rendering accounts of the management of the family landed properties and dispute on the headship of the family until final determination of the suit, in which an order of interlocutory injunction was granted.

Justice Animahun declared that the continued and unabated harassment and ill-motivated spirited efforts of the 1st- 7th respondents and their officers and men to compel the applicant as Head of Ewade Ruling House to render account on the management of family landed properties to the 8th-14th respondents and/or be re-investigated in respect of same when initial investigation carried out by the 2nd respondent had absolved the applicant of culpability, is unconstitutional, null, and void by reason of the fact that the criminal allegation made against the applicant by been investigated by the Nigeria Police and reports on same has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State and whose reports have indicated that no prima facie case has been established against him. The court declared that the continued and unabated instigation, procurement, and use of the 1st-7th respondents, their officers, men, and agents by the 8th- 17th respondents to intimidate and compel the applicant to consent to the unlawful alienations and/or development or further development of the family landed properties in Abapawa, Gbojuwara, Talase, Idotun and Legumo villages of Igboye or any part thereof is unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.