Judge slams N100, 000 fine on lawyer for smuggling defence statement into court’s file

Justice Vestee Eboreime of an Edo State High Court in Benin City has slammed a fine of N100, 000 on a lawyer, Austin Osarenkhoe, for smuggling defence statement into the court’s file. Osarenkhoe was representing the Edo state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Imuse, in a libel suit when the fine was slammed on him.

The N5 billion libel suit was instituted against Imuse by Mike Igini, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa-Ibom and Edo states. Osarenkhoe was accused of smuggling his client’s statement of defence into the court’s file after the bailiff informed the court that there was no evidence that the defence statement was filed.

The development came after counsel to the claimant, Clement Onwuwuenor, objected to the defence counsel’s notification that he was ready to open his defence. Onwuwuenor had argued that he was not served the defence statement, and demanded a cost against the defendant.

The trial judge who confirmed that the statement was in his file expressed shock at the development and described it as unfortunate. Justice Eborieme held that the statement of defence was smuggled into the court’s file, saying, “it is not a good thing that has happened. This came when the petitioner has just closed his case”. The matter has been adjourned to February 8, 2024 for further hearing.