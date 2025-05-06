New Telegraph

May 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Judge Quizzes Jurors…

Judge Quizzes Jurors On Knowledge Of Diddy In Sex-Trafficking Trial

Jury selection for musician Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex-trafficking trial has begun in New York. Potential jurors are being asked if they have any history with sexual assault, or other trauma, and if they could be impartial in the trial.

Inside the courtroom, Combs sat with his extensive legal team and watches as jurors are brought in one by one to answer questions.

The hip hop mogul faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, with allegations that he coerced women into prolonged sexual orgies he called “freak-offs”

He has denied all the charges against him and has rejected a plea deal, reports the BBC. If he is found guilty, Combs could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Israeli Ministers Approve Plans To Capture All Of Gaza
Read Next

Tinubu Hails Somefun’s Outstanding Performance At NSITF
Share
Copy Link
×