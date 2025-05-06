Judge Quizzes Jurors On Knowledge Of Diddy In Sex-Trafficking Trial

Share

Jury selection for musician Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex-trafficking trial has begun in New York. Potential jurors are being asked if they have any history with sexual assault, or other trauma, and if they could be impartial in the trial.

Inside the courtroom, Combs sat with his extensive legal team and watches as jurors are brought in one by one to answer questions.

The hip hop mogul faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, with allegations that he coerced women into prolonged sexual orgies he called “freak-offs”

He has denied all the charges against him and has rejected a plea deal, reports the BBC. If he is found guilty, Combs could spend the rest of his life in prison.

