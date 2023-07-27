Judge Questions Hunter Biden’s Tax Crimes Plea Deal

A judge has questioned a plea deal for US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, to plead guilty to minor charges of not paying his taxes on time. The agreement could spare Biden prison time and prosecution on a more serious gun possession charge.

But a federal judge yesterday raised concerns about whether the deal could inter- fere with ongoing inquiries, reports the BBC. The case marks the first time the justice department has charged the child of a sitting president.

It follows a five-year justice department investigation into the finances of Hunter Biden, who arrived yesterday morning at the court in Wilming- ton, Delaware.