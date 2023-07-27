New Telegraph

July 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Judge Questions Hunter…

Judge Questions Hunter Biden’s Tax Crimes Plea Deal

A judge has questioned a plea deal for US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, to plead guilty to minor charges of not paying his taxes on time. The agreement could spare Biden prison time and prosecution on a more serious gun possession charge.

But a federal judge yesterday raised concerns about whether the deal could inter- fere with ongoing inquiries, reports the BBC. The case marks the first time the justice department has charged the child of a sitting president.

It follows a five-year justice department investigation into the finances of Hunter Biden, who arrived yesterday morning at the court in Wilming- ton, Delaware.

Post Views: 1

Read Previous

Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway: Home Owners, Residents Abandon Axis To Bad Road
Read Next

DMO: FG Requires Fresh N9trn Loan To Finance 2023 Budget Deficit