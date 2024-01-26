Judge Proposes Rubiales’ Trial for World Cup Kiss

A Spanish judge has proposed that former football federation president, Luis Rubiales, should stand trial over the women’s World Cup kiss involving captain, Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales grabbed Ms Hermoso’s head and kissed her during the presentation after Spain’s victory in Australia. She said the kiss was “not consensual”, a statement denied by Rubiales. A judge has found there is enough evidence for the matter to proceed to trial.

During a hearing at the Audencia Nacional, or High Court, in Madrid, the judge described the kiss as “not consensual and… a unilateral and surprising initiative”.

Prosecutors previously charged Rubiales with sexual assault and coercion. Penalties for such a kiss range from a fine to four years in prison, reports the BBC.