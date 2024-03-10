Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of 36 Exotic Cars Allegedly Stolen From Canada

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Deinde Isaac Dipeolu, has ordered the final forfeiture of the 36 exotic cars, allegedly stolen from Canada to Nigeria.

Justice Dipeolu decided while granting an application filed and argued by a lawyer for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), A. B. Abdulrasheed.

The forfeited cars include; 2017 Model Toyota RAV Ash Colour; 2019 Toyota Tacoma 2019 Model, Silver Colour; 2019 Lexus RX 350 Grey Colour, Lexus RX350 Black Colour; 2019 Model 5 FORD FI50 Black Colour; 2018 Model Honda CRV Black Colour; 2020 Toyota Tacoma Black Colour; Dodge Black Colour; Land Rover and 2020 Lexus RX 350 Jeep.

Others include; the 2016 Toyota 4Runner, Black Colour; Range Rover, Maroon Black; Lexus 460 Saloon Black Colour; Ford F150 2018 Model, Grey Colour; the 2019 Lexus RX 350, Gold Colour; the 2020 Lexus RX 350, White Colour; 2021 Lexus RX 350 Sport, Grey Colour; Honda Civic Touring, Red Colour; Honda Pilot SUV, Grey Colour; 2020 Range Rover SUV, Grey Colour; Toyota 4Runner SUV, Ash Colour; Toyota Highlander, Grey Colour and 2018 Toyota Tacoma, Black Colour; Toyota 4Runner White Colour; Lexus RX 350 Jeep, White Colour; Lexus RX 350 Jeep White Colour; 2016 Toyota 4runner, ASH Colour; 2019 Toyota Tacoma, Gray Colour; 2017 Lexus RX 350 Jeep, White Colour; 2018 Toyota Highlander Jeep, Black colour; 2018 Honda CRV, Ash Colour; 2006 Toyota Yaris, Black Colour; 2008 Honda Accord, Black Colour; 2005 Toyota Camry, Gold Colour and 2016 Toyota Corolla, Black Colour.

Also affected by the court’s decision are three unclaimed vehicles; Acura MDX Saloon Car, Gray Colour; a 2018 FORD FISO Model, Black Colour and Ford Model F150, Pickup Ass, and White Colour.

The respondents in the legal action designated FHC/L/CS/2051/2023 are Wilmon Autos Nigeria Limited, Ikeoyi Enterprises, Ichie Autos, Bounce Autos, Assured Motors, Emeko Auto, CNC Auto, Green Hill Auto, First Core Auto, Samuel Motors, Unique Motors, Nice and Rich Auto, Overall Properties, GIDI Auto and Chris Jane Auto Nigeria Limited.

The auto shops where the cars are recovered are located at Lekki-Ajah, Ojodu-Berger, Ikeja, Festac Town, Magodo and Ikota-Lekki respectively.

Before this time, Justice Dipeolu had on November 29, 2023, made an order for the interim forfeiture of the cars after listening to the EFCC lawyer, who moved the application for such an order.

In granting the interim forfeiture of the cars, the judge had ordered the EFCC to advertise the orders in a national newspaper, for any interested persons, or parties to appear before the court, and show cause, as to why the cars should not finally be forfeited.