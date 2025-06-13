Judge Moves Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To DSS Headquarters

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), has been moved to the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS).
New Telegraph reports that Justice James Omotosho ordered on Friday that Kanu’s trial be moved from the Abuja Federal High Court to the DSS headquarters.
The trial judge said the case was moved to the DSS headquarters to allow for the inspection of Kanu’s shipping container.
The container was said to have been used by Kanu to bring a radio transmitter into Nigeria for broadcast on Radio Biafra.
The IPOB leader is currently facing trial for terrorism due to his push for the actualization of Biafra.
