Judge Halts Trump’s Shutdown Of Voice Of America

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore all jobs and funding for the Voice of America (VOA) and other US-backed news outlets, ruling that efforts to dismantle it violated the law and Constitution.

Over 1,300 VOA employees, including about 1,000 journalists, were placed on leave following President Donald Trump’s order.

The White House has accused the broadcaster of being “anti-Trump” and “radical”. VOA, still primarily a radio service, was set up during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, and has become a major global media broadcaster, reports the BBC.

The ruling noted that because of the cuts, “VOA is not reporting the news for the first time in its 80-year existence”.

Judge Royce Lamberth said the administration acted “without regard to the harm inflicted on employees, contractors, journalists, and media consumers around the world”.

