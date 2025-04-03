New Telegraph

April 3, 2025
April 3, 2025
Judge Charges Ice Agent With Contempt Of Court For Detaining Suspect During Trial

A Massachusetts judge on Monday found a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in contempt of court for detaining a Dominican man in the middle of his trial last week.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville accused ICE Agent Brian Sullivan of violating the rights of the defendant, William Martell-Lebron. Sullivan did not appear in court for the hearing, reports The New York Post.

“This is a disturbing case,” Summerville said. “It’s a case of obstruction of justice. It’s a case of violating the defendant’s right to be present at trial and confront witnesses against him.

Couldn’t be more serious.” Martell-Lebron was taken into custody last week following the second day of his trial on charges that he provided false information in a driver’s license application.

