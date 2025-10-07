Judge Blocks Trump From Sending Troops From California To Portland

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops from Texas and California to Portland, Oregon.

The decision late on Sunday comes after the same court denied Trump’s attempt to deploy Oregon’s own National Guard members to Portland.

Portland is the latest Democrat-led city targeted as part of the president’s attempt to address what he says is out-ofcontrol crime, amid protests over his administration’s immigration enforcement.

Trump has also authorized the deployment of National Guard troops from other states to Chicago in Illinois, to address what he says is outof-control crime.

The ruling on Sunday from US District Judge Karin Immergut came shortly after the Pentagon confirmed 200 members of the California National Guard had been reassigned to Portland to “support US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal personnel performing official duties”. California and Oregon had sought a temporary restraining order against the deployment.