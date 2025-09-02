Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Move To Deport Guatemalan Children

A US judge has temporarily blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to deport dozens of unaccompanied Guatemalan children back to their home country.

District Court Judge Sparkle Sooknanan’s order on Sunday was in response to reports children had been put onto planes and were about to be sent to Guatemala, where lawyers argued they would be at risk of abuse and persecution.

The children arrived in the US alone and are in government custody while their immigration claims are assessed, reports the BBC.

Guatemala’s President Bernardo Arevalo and lawyers for the US justice department and said the children were not being deported, but rather repatriated so they could be reunited with family.