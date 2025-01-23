Share

The estranged wife of Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo, Sonia Adesua has gushed over her mystery man after he helped with her presentation.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sonia disclosed that she was tensed and anxious while preparing her PowerPoint for her presentation the following day.

However, a call from her partner calmed her down, noting that her partner offered to help her build her confidence for the presentation by having a rehearsal session with her on the phone.

Speaking further, she stated that he also gave her his candid feedback which helped her a lot. Sonia described her mystery man as a man representing everything she desires in a partner.

She wrote; “This man represents everything I desire in a partner. Sis, find yourself a loving and supportive partner to stand by you. All of this played a role in my successful presentation today”

