Jude Chukwuka: I don’t believe in caucuses in Nollywood, acting is personal

Share

For Jude Chukwuka, a veteran actor in his mid-50s, becoming the go-to man when it comes to TV series, production, film directing, and challenging scripts demanded that he ditches his field of study as an accountant for acting. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Chukwuka speaks on life, being a grandfather and the film industry among other interesting topics.

For a man of Igbo background, you speak Yoruba surprisingly well, even better than some native speakers such that you’re well attuned to the language’s cultural norms and idiosyncrasies. Did you pick these in the acting process? How did it come to be?

I didn’t pick up the language in the acting process. No, no. Yes Igbo background, but I was born and raised in Lagos. For me, speaking Yoruba came as the consequence of three levels of influence. The first came when I was in high school. There was this girl, Muyibat Kabiawu, now in the U.S. We had this Yoruba literature we read then and she’d just gloss through it like a hot knife cutting through butter. I was always like, ‘God help me! When would I be as proficient as Muyibat?’ She left a mark on me when we left school. Another level of influence was in those days when we had the likes of Mike Enahoro and Bode Alalade. After they’d cast the 7:00pm news, I would wait for Diran Ajijedidun to do the Yoruba version. There was always an adage to take away, most of which I haf forgotten.

The third level of influence was when Yoruba movies started gaining traction. You would hear men like Babawande Lere Paimo, I Show Pepper, Fadeyi Oloro, deliver Yoruba, unlike the contraptions they call Yoruba films these days because it’s acted by Yoruba people who have no language thing to teach. You can’t watch people like that and not come out with something. Those were the three levels of influence that helped me become fluent. As a child, if you spoke Yoruba at home, my father would beat you; slap you red and that was how we came to speak our own local dialect. Then, I went out of my way to learn the meaning of adages.

So, how did you get into Nollywood? How did you make your way in, and what was your entry point?

Acting had always been a part of me. I started acting in the ’90s and early 2000s. I remember being involved with the Holy Family Society.

The play was based on the biblical story where Jesus asks, ‘Who is your neighbor?’ It was about a man who went on a journey, was attacked by robbers, and was beaten. A priest walked by and ignored him, a rabbi did the same, but a stranger came to his rescue. Funnily enough, I played one of the robbers who beat the man up. On the day of the performance, I was feeling a bit under the weather, but that experience was where I can trace my interest in acting back to.

I left it for a while, then got involved in church drama at New York State Baptist Church in 1992. Fortunately for me, Israel Ebo, who was also a member of the church, noticed my talent. He was the drama director and told me, your performance is beyond just church drama. He had a project at the time, Elechi Amadi’s Concubine. He believed I had potential and gave me a role. And that was how the journey started.

Going back to the beginning of your journey as an actor, you mentioned at a time that you completed your accountancy degree and earned your certificate. How did your parents react to you choosing a different path?

Interestingly, my older sister also studied accountancy, which influenced my decision to study it. But deep down, I knew it wasn’t for me. It was difficult to tell my family, but they always knew that I had a different spark, something outside of numbers and ledgers.

When I finally told them I couldn’t continue with accountancy, my sister, in particular, was very disappointed. She had even secured a job for me at an insurance company, but I turned it down. I told her I wasn’t built for an 8-to-5 job, that if I tried it, I would wither away.

During my tough times, my sister often reminded me of the opportunity I passed up. But I stayed on my path, paid my dues, and earned my stripes in the industry. Where I am today is nothing but the grace of God.

Looking at the industry now, there’s growing concern that our films should do more to promote our cultural heritage. What is your take?

Professor Sophie Oluwole once said, no matter how intelligent you are, you cannot tie sticks together without a rope. In this context, our language is that rope, it holds everything together. Yet, we’re gradually losing it.

That said, not all hope is lost. The world is evolving, and we’re moving with it. But the real question is, how are we evolving, and what do we hope to achieve by doing so? I believe our industry has reached a plateau. Yes, we celebrate recent successes, but can we sustain them? I won’t mention specific titles, but some Yoruba films have made headlines recently. The real test will be whether they can replicate that success in the next two years.

You’ve stayed on top of your game for many decades, what keeps you going?

I succeeded in staying on top of my game after many decades because I do not see myself to have achieved. So, I strive to be better; every new project or assignment I take thrice as seriously as I took the last one. It is sequence to reinvent myself and make myself relevant in what I do.

Looking back, what would have done better in your career?

Honestly, I would have done everything the way I did it because I grew in baby steps, not in leaps and bounds and they formed the foundation for what I am today. I didn’t skip any process of growth. Talking about my acting career, I enjoyed the path. Yes, painful, tough to some extent, back-breaking but today it is rewarding, refreshing, and satisfying.

Tell us what life is like as a grandfather and a family man

This is my second marriage, which is why I celebrate it. My first marriage crashed in 2011. I thought I was still in it, but I didn’t realise it had already failed. I met this wonderful woman, who had also been through heartbreak. People think we work well together because we have both been married before. They see us together and assume we are a perfect match, not knowing that we are simply managing our ‘brokenness.’ It has been wonderful, and the experience will not break me because I am a very optimistic person. I always look at the bright side of life, no matter how difficult things get. As a grandfather, it has been a wonderful experience. Seven years ago, I had my first grandchild, and it felt like witnessing scripture being fulfilled in my life.

Do you belong to any acting caucus?

Honestly, I have never believed in working as a team, acting is personal. I have never had somebody or caucus, no, no, I don’t believe in that. Everything I have done, I have done by the grace of God. If you talk about role models, yes. I find some people’s acting very interesting. The way they are relaxed in front of the camera thrills me. One of them is Baba Lere Paimo, then Baba Wande and Morgan Freeman. Yes, those are my role models.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

