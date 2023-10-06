Jude Bellingham’s Sensational Rise Explained

“With what’s happened with Karim Benzema, Ancelotti who is not known enough as a tactical innovator has spotted an opportunity to use Bellingham in a more advanced role.

“It was pretty clear he would be able to do it with the qualities he’s got, it’s clear that Ancelotti had watched a lot of him at Dortmund.”

Former Birmingham youngster Bellingham has already made himself the darling of the Bernabeu despite his short career at Real so far.

That is made more impressive by the fact that unwavering support from the Real faithful is not always a given something Brassell was keen to point out.

He added: “How much the fans love him already is remarkable really when you consider that Cristiano Ronaldo scored more than a goal a game for the best part of nine seasons and never felt that unconditional love.

“Bellingham seems to have got that already. It’s something that Bellingham had at both Birmingham and Dortmund.