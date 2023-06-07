New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Jude Bellingham Now A Madrid Star

The 19-year-old English midfielder, Jude Bellingham will join Real Madrid after spending three seasons with Bundesliga side Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell the England midfielder to Spanish giants, Real Madrid for an initial fee of 103 million euros ($110.3m).

The Bundesliga club in a statement on Wednesday said that it would receive an additional variable amount “up to a maximum total of 30 per cent” of the fixed transfer fee, depending on team and player bonuses.

As one of the most promising talents in world football, Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for a fee of 25 million euros ($26.8m).

He played 132 games for the club, scoring 24 goals and winning the 2021 German Cup.

Making his debut for England at just 17, Bellingham also played a starring role in the Three Lions’ 2022 World Cup campaign.

In Madrid, Bellingham will join other young players such as Frenchmen Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni while veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are also set to stay.

