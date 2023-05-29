Jude Bellingham Named Bundesliga Player Of The Season

After an exceptional campaign, Borussia Dortmund’s influential midfielder, Jude Bellingham has been voted as the 2022/23 Bundesliga Player of the Season.

While only a teenager, the 19-year-old Jude Bellingham has blown the Bundesliga away this year proving to be one of the most complete footballers in world football. His talents have been on display since he signed for Die Schwarzgelben back in 2020, but his development season upon season has seen him become a pivotal part of this Borussia Dortmund side.

The England international has been able to progress within his own performances and has been able to guide Borussia Dortmund to a place where they can challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga. The Black and Yellows have improved their points tally in each season Bellingham has been at the club, which has seen them narrowly miss out on the Bundesliga title this campaign.

This season may have ended in heartbreak for Dortmund and Bellingham, as BVB failed to capitalise on the phenomenal opportunity they had in hand. A draw to Mainz on the final day allowed Die Rekordmeister to swoop in and clinch an eleventh-straight Bundesliga crown.

However, this should not overshadow what has been a remarkable season for Jude Bellingham. He has finished as Die Schwarzgelben’s top goalscorer in all competitions with 14 goals, earning six assists in the process.

Despite this, what can be considered a far more reflective accolade for the young star is that he has been able to captain Dortmund in the absence of Marco Reus. At such a young age it would not be inconceivable for naivety to be on display at times, but Bellingham has shown the maturity of a seasoned veteran throughout the course of the season while even enforcing his side from the touchline against Mainz.

It is a trait that he has been able to recognise within himself: “Every year or half year that I’ve played at the club, my responsibility in the team has increased,” he explained. “I have to continue to be everywhere on the pitch and try my best to contribute going forwards and backwards and try and control games, try to dominate the midfield.”